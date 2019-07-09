The Latest
Hope Keithahn and Piper Page, who met in the Rock Bridge High School show choir, are spending their summer singing in children's hospitals.
An appellate court panel ruled Monday that the ACLU can soon begin collecting signatures that would put a new Missouri law banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy to a public vote.
More news
About 400 people are expected to attend the Voluntary Action Center's Christmas in July.
New figures show that more than 600 homes, businesses and government buildings were damaged by a tornado that tore through Missouri's capital city earlier this year.
Felts, 38, previously served as the choir director of Hickman High School from 2007 to 2014. In December 2014, he was charged with stalking and placed on leave by the high school, according to previous Missourian reporting.
A Missouri judge has dismissed claims that former Gov. Eric Greitens' office used a message-deleting app to avoid the state Sunshine Law.
A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration broke the state open-records law.
Fifty-eight-year-old Sandy Gallaspie of Jefferson City was charged Sunday with abandonment of a corpse. That's the same charge filed last week against the victim's ex-wife, 47-year-old Suzanne Ponder-Williams.
Ben Askren was knocked out in five seconds by Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, a UFC record.
A Jefferson City man has been charged with killing a man whose remains were found five years ago by a hunter in a rural area.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Barbara Reese of Dexter died Sunday night while swimming in the Saint Francis River in the southeast part of the state. Fifty-seven-year-old David Crouse of Stover died later that night in the Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
More featured content
A Centralia farmer hopes to pass on his carefully cultivated legacy to a like-minded apprentice.
It’s not always clear whether people forgot their medication or intentionally disregarded it, whether they were too sick to eat and drink or just didn’t want to.
Columbia's 67th Fire in the Sky celebration began at 6:30 p.m. and concluded with a dazzling fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. downtown.