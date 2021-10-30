Blue tape held the piano showcase auditions sign up as music echoed into the hall. Children and teenagers were reserved Saturday as they waited to enter the auditorium. They were dressed in their best and nodded at their parents' quiet reassurances.
The Missouri Symphony held auditions for its Piano Student Showcase from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church. Performers were divided into groups based on age. The Piano Student Showcase will be 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Missouri Theatre. This year marks its 20th anniversary.
The youngest age group included children from ages 6 to 8, who kicked off auditions at 10:30 a.m. The auditorium was empty except for the judges and parents.
Showcase judge Kyu Butler said, “It's important for the next generation students. They have to have this kind of opportunity to grow their skills.”
Some of the students were not tall enough to play while maintaining good posture. Parents brought in foot pedal extenders, as well as thick books for their children to sit on.
Some performers opted to go maskless during their performance. A few of the students chose to audition through videos, which were pre-recorded and sent to the judges.
Hyunki Yoon, one of the judges, said that judging live performances isn't that different compared to pre-recorded ones.
Not only were the judges happy to attend, but also the students as well.
“I’ve been playing this piece for over a year, but preparation for this (audition) was a few months," Benjamin Xu, a 17-year-old auditionee, said.”
The names of the students were kept anonymous to ensure fair judging.
Although this is year 20 of the showcase, organizer Nancy Griggs said she expects many more.
“We certainly hope 20 (years) is just the beginning,” she said.