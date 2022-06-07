2,500 Below is a project examining the challenges and changes influencing Missouri's small, rural towns.
A group of reporters spent the last four months traveling to Chariton and Sullivan counties, interviewing statewide experts and digging into data and documents.
The goal was to help our readers, viewers and listeners gain a better understanding of the forces that are remaking rural Missouri, and to meet some of the residents who are dedicated to improving life in their communities. We selected the name for this project as it represents the population size of all the towns we explored.
Stories are being produced, published and broadcast by many of the news outlets based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, including the Columbia Missourian, KOMU-8, KBIA-FM and Missouri Business Alert.
To offer feedback or share additional story ideas, please contact project editor Mark Horvit at horvitm@missouri.edu.