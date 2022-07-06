 Skip to main content
Milan community comes together for the first soccer games of the summer

Despite being the same day as the high school graduation, hundreds of people from Milan came to the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 to watch the inaugural day of the summer soccer league. Two games were played as families and friends ate and drank together while watching the games. The Smithfield plant lent its workers the field to organize the league a few summers ago. Since then, locals have converged on the field every Sunday of the summer to see the soccer teams fight it out on the pitch.

The Lopez and Sanchez children watch a soccer game

The Lopez and Sanchez children watch a soccer game at the Smithfield soccer fields in Milan. Many of the families have some sort of connection to the Smithfield plant.
Jose Torres lifts up his shirt with the help of his wife Veronica Torres

Jose Torres lifts his shirt with the help of his wife Veronica Torres so he can show off his new tattoo to friends at the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 in Milan. Torres said he got the tattoo to remind himself to have the strength to rise and get better after a depressive episode in 2016. Families and friends converged on the field to eat and drink together while watching the soccer games.
Two children run in the parking lot as soccer games are being played

Two children run in the parking lot as soccer games are being played at the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 in Milan. The meat packaging company lent its land for their workers to set up a soccer field.
Alexis Sanchez talks to friends as they play poker

Alexis Sanchez talks to friends as they play poker on May 15 in Milan. Sanchez is originally from California.
Felipe Rivera adjusts his eyes after a local soccer game

Felipe Rivera adjusts his eyes after a local soccer game at the Smithfield soccer fields on May 15 in Milan. Rivera has worked at the meat processing and packaging plant for two years.
