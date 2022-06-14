Milan prom an important moment for mother, daughter

In the weeks leading up to Milan High School's prom, Irma Bahena has been talking about nothing else.
Her daughter, Jennifer, was attending with a longtime neighbor and friend.
Irma Bahena is a waitress at Taqueria Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Milan. She moved to the United States 35 years ago, following the path of her husband.
Irma Bahena has two sons in addition to her daughter, who goes by Jenny. Irma realized how challenging living in a place with a different culture can become when Jenny was born with Down syndrome.
Bahena and her family found support through the community.
Dominic Dabney, a longtime neighbor, and Jenny became close friends during Jenny’s freshman year and Dominic’s sophomore year in high school. Dominic Dabney promised to return from college to be Jenny's date to the prom.
"He was her protector," said Dominic’s mother Andrea Dabney. Dominic credits Jenny for instilling confidence for him to learn Spanish and pursue a career in special education.
Irma Bahena was excited to see her daughter go to prom, but the moment was bittersweet, as her husband and Jenny's father Fernando Bahena Osorio died from complications of COVID-19 last year.
Bahena turned to her faith in God and the community in her church after her family's loss. She said going to church, praying and being around more people has helped her going through the worst moments of the last year.
Most of the Hispanic community of Milan is connected in some way to St. Mary Catholic Church. For many of them, it was the first contact they had with their newfound friends. Others say it was the help they needed in their worst moments.
The church helped Bahena connect with the rest of the community. Those connections helped Bahena find a new job in December.
The manager of Taqueria Mi Tierra suggested she join the team. Bahena was hesitant at first but ended up taking the position for extra income. On her off days, she follows her passion — cooking. She has perfected some of her best dishes, and now she sells them to Milan residents. This allows her to spend more free time with her daughter.
In the weeks before prom, Irma Bahena was focused on Jenny's prom experience.
When Jenny got her nails done, she went directly to her father’s picture. She showed him how beautiful they were.
Less than a week before finals, Dominic Dabney returned home from Truman State to fulfill his good friend's wish and take her to prom.
“I really see Jenny and her family as mine, and I think I would do anything for them,” Dominic Dabney said.