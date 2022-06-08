Recruiting and retaining teachers is just one issue facing many rural school districts. There is increasing debate about whether some districts should be consolidated.
Missouri has more than 500 individual districts; reducing that number could save money, require fewer administrators, combine bus routes, and more.
But doing so could also mean less local control and less sense of community identity.
This interactive map allows you to see the way in which the state is carved into hundreds of districts and to identify which is which.