Q&A: The benefits and drawbacks of school district consolidation

John Yinger is a professor of Economics and Public Administration at Syracuse University. He started research on school district consolidation a few years ago, conducting research on districts particularly in New York State, but also noting general research findings in education and education policy issues across other states.
School consolidation is the combining of two or more school districts for either financial or educational benefit. Within his research, Yinger found that financially, it is most beneficial to combine smaller districts, for example, combining two districts with 250 pupils, and the economic benefits decrease as the school districts become larger. He also emphasized that cost consequences are not the whole story. Many parents are not supportive of consolidation because it decreases direct contact with familiar teachers and staff.
Missourian reporter Yasmeen Saadi talks with Yinger about some of the benefits and costs of consolidation. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Yasmeen Saadi: You mentioned a lot about the economic benefits within the school district, but would you be able to talk more about how consolidating might affect the students' learning environment — both the benefits and costs?
John Yinger: If you consolidate and there are economies of scale, which is technically what we found, then you have two choices. One is you can spend the same amount of money and get better services. Or the other one is you can have the same services and cut your budget.
So some schools might do it one way, and some schools might do it another way. But what happened in New York is, a lot of the districts that decided to consolidate often did that because it's very difficult for a small district to offer the range of courses that you need to prepare students for the state tests and later on in life, later on in their schooling. So they use the extra money to hire more math teachers and more science teachers. You could also use the extra money to provide other things that you think your school district needs.
So there's not an absolute answer. Consolidation doesn't automatically mean better quality schools but it can, if the money is wisely spent.
YS: Can you talk more about some of the negatives of consolidation? And do you believe the positives outweigh these negatives?
JY: Some of the work that’s been done, including by me, looks at the impact of consolidation on property values. So if property values go up when you consolidate, that suggests that people liked the situation with consolidation better. And if they go down, it suggests that they're unbalanced; they'd rather not consolidate.
And this comes back to something I said earlier. It turns out that in the work that I've done, if you consolidate really, really small districts, property values go up. People like the advantages of getting away from a really small district. But if you consolidate two medium-sized districts, property values, you probably don't change much. And if you consolidate two bigger districts, you know, again, 2,000 pupils or something like that, then the losses to parents— less access to the schools and so on— seem to dominate and property values go down.
YS: Do you see us at any sort of tipping point or do you think we're close to a tipping point of seeing more districts start to consolidate around the country?
JY: Actually, it's quite the contrary. One really interesting thing about consolidation is that it’s one of the most dramatic changes in governmental structure in the history of the United States.
So if you go back to the 1930s, there were like 100,000 school districts in the country. And that's because in Missouri and other states, when the land was settled, people would create little villages and they’d want to have a schoolhouse. And so there was a schoolhouse for every village, and then the profession of school administrator started to grow and the state started to regulate, and they turned each one of those small schools into a school district.
And of course, that didn't make sense. That was way too small to be on their own. So now we're down to like 13,000 school districts. It's a tenth as much. An enormous cut — a 90% or more cut in the number of school districts over time.
And now, most of the really obvious cases of consolidation have taken place. Now that doesn't mean there's no more room for it. So I don’t know if there’s room for it in Missouri, but if there are still some very small districts; if there are 500-pupil districts or below, it surely would make sense to think about consolidation.