Q&A: The evolution of rural economies

Sarah Low is a professor of regional economics at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources. Low’s research focuses on studying rural economies and creating policies to spur development. KBIA reporter DC Benincasa talks with Low about the evolution of rural economies over time and the biggest challenges they face going forward.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
DC Benincasa: Could you outline a little bit how rural economies have changed in the last several decades to get to this point where we're seeing strong population loss, loss of housing? How have we really gotten to this point?
Sarah Low: Agriculture and manufacturing are industries that produce things in rural Missouri that are sold outside of rural Missouri, and so they bring money into rural Missouri. As we shifted to a more service-based economy in rural Missouri — i.e. serving the local population — we no longer have that money from outside the region coming into the region.
So as we're shifting now, as manufacturing and agriculture become smaller parts of the rural economy, health care, teachers, the grocery store, the essentials of life in rural America became more of the economic base or the economy in rural Missouri.
DCB: So what are some reasons and some factors that are explaining why Missouri rural communities are struggling in this transition from relying on agriculture and manufacturing businesses to a more service-oriented economy?
SL: So you look at what we call, this is a jargon term, rural agglomeration. Essentially, rural agglomeration is whether people in rural areas are spaced out evenly all over or are they concentrated in small villages.
So places like Ohio and Iowa are on the more concentrated end. There, zoning and planning have said we need to save land for farms. So if you want to live in a rural area and you're not on a farm, you need to live in a village in these states. And that has been really good for the economies in Iowa and Ohio because it led to these pre-automobile downtowns.
How many small towns in Missouri have you seen have a quaint little downtown? Not many compared to Ohio and Iowa and other similar states. We are losing because now people want to live in a quaint downtown that's walkable to a Starbucks. It's this cultural amenity stuff. So Missouri didn't do that. In Missouri you can build a house anywhere, so everybody's all spread out.
DCB: Is the lack of available housing in rural Missouri because the state doesn’t have the housing communities with more suburban and urban trademarks like apartments and little villages? What would be the biggest driver of a decline in housing?
SL: In rural America I think there are often enough houses, because of population losses, but they're not the kind of houses that people who are moving to a rural area want to live in. We got spoiled with HGTV and so now all 22 year olds think they deserve a house with granite countertops ... People's housing expectations have changed a lot in the last 20 years. There's very little new housing in rural areas. The rural housing stock tends to be 100 year-old houses. They don't have closets, they don't have air conditioning, and they most certainly don't have granite countertops because they would cost more than the house and the land itself. So I think the biggest issue really is quality.
DCB: Are there any other programs you think that we haven't really hit on or any other policies that can help draw in the big drivers that can really help start to turn the beat around for some of these rural economies?
SL: This is kind of what we've learned since the 1950s. Top down economic development does not work very well in rural areas. This by the way is the linchpin of our entire... conversation. Top down does not work very well in rural communities; bottom up works really well in rural communities. I think the big forward looking thing is we need more policies and programs that are bottom up that allow the communities to decide what they want to invest in and how important things are to them.
And in the communities that I work with in my role with MU Extension, the communities that had a lot of community involvement and community leadership do great things. So it's bottom up; it's got to be customized to each community.
But the question at the heart of everything is, who's going to convene people around the table to say, ‘Hey, what do we need to do to get the county commissioners to raise our rates to tax us more or so we have better schools? What are we going to do to get the hospitals to not close the local clinic?’ Because health care and K through 12 education are really important to attracting and retaining people.