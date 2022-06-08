KEYTESVILLE — The four-day school week is spreading rapidly throughout Missouri to make it easier to recruit and retain teachers, but some experts argue the policy won’t be enough to solve a teacher shortage problem.
There are 119 districts around the state that have transitioned to a four-day week since 2010. At least 18 more districts are planning to make the transition next year, adding up to 25% of all districts in Missouri.
The policy is meant to recruit people like Ellen Weimer, a high school math teacher at Keytesville School District, which transitioned to a four-day week in 2019. Weimer said the move was a key reason she came to the district last year. She said having an extra day to prepare curriculum and instruction is helpful to new teachers like herself.
“The extra day has been so beneficial for me to work on all the things that a seasoned teacher doesn’t have to do as much because they’re used to it,” Weimer said. “I can only see it being helpful for other teachers as well who are new and need that extra, extra day to prepare because that’s been what I do with the day off normally.”
Teacher shortages: a national issue
Like Keytesville, which is in Chariton County, most of the districts making the change are rural. But recruiting teachers isn’t just a rural issue.
Teacher shortages aren’t new. Between 2008 and 2018, the number of people completing a teacher education program declined by almost a third, according to a report from the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
This national trend is also evident in Missouri. Paul Katnick is the assistant commissioner of the Office of Educator Quality for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE. His department looks at data related to teacher certifications and educator preparation programs. He said the supply of Missouri teachers has decreased significantly in the last decade.
“You go back a decade ago, we had nearly 30% more people studying to be a teacher on our campuses, getting their coursework done and doing student teaching,” Katnick said.
Along with the supply of teachers decreasing, Katnick said the demand to hire new teachers is increasing because of high turnover rates. He said that Missouri’s rate of teacher retention after three years of employment is just over 60%. And when supply is down and demand is up, it creates a recipe for labor shortages.
A crucial reason teachers are leaving education is stagnating salaries. Public school teachers were paid 6% less than other college-educated workers in 1996, and the gap has grown to over 19% less than other college-educated workers in 2019, according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute.
Teacher compensation is a significant issue in Missouri. The state ranks second to last in the country in teachers’ average starting salary of $33,234 a year, according to a report from the National Education Association.
But the Missouri legislature is looking to solve this problem. In May, the General Assembly approved a bill to increase the minimum starting pay to $38,000.
The policy could especially benefit rural teachers because their salaries are often less than teachers in suburban and urban areas. Keytesville Superintendent Josh Shoemaker said the wage floor for teachers in his school district is $36,350.
“I’m sitting here talking about a base pay of $36,350, which is one of the best in the area, and let’s be honest, with a four year degree out of college that’s minimal pay,” Shoemaker said.
The state is slated to pay for 70% of the wage increase with local funds making up the rest. Jon Turner, a professor at Missouri State University, has been researching the four-day school week in Missouri for eight years. Turner said rural communities might struggle to raise the funds because they don’t have the business tax revenue that other areas in the state have.
“If you’re looking at Missouri, where we generate money from is property tax with things like businesses and your property like cars, combines and cows and the property that you own,” Turner said.
If some rural districts struggle to come up with the money, it could force them to push for school levies or consolidate and merge with other districts.
In recent years, teachers are also leaving education because of increased pressure and negative public sentiment. Teachers face scrutiny about their curriculum with concerns of the way history, race, sexual orientation and gender are taught in schools. Turner said public opinion of teachers shifted dramatically during the pandemic.
“When we first started the pandemic, people working in schools were all heroes, and boy did that change fast,” Turner said. “I mean, you went within six months, and now everybody that works in schools is some kind of communist conspiracy theorist that’s trying to steal your civil rights.”
Recruiting teachers
While all school districts are having a hard time recruiting teachers, attracting them to rural areas poses additional challenges.
The wage difference isn’t the only factor hurting rural schools’ retention efforts. Keytesville Superintendent Josh Shoemaker said the two biggest teacher recruitment challenges in his district are a lack of employment opportunities for the teacher’s spouse and lack of housing.
Starting in the late 1990s, the country has pivoted to an economy that focuses more on providing services to customers rather than physical goods. This transition has harmed rural economies that were founded on manufacturing and agriculture.
Sarah Low is a professor of regional economics at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources. Low’s research focuses on strategies to develop rural economies. Low said the number of businesses in rural Missouri have shrunk because of significant population declines in rural areas.
When there are fewer businesses in rural areas, it makes it harder to find a job if you’re the spouse of a teacher.
Low also said while rural areas often provide enough housing to meet demand, the quality of housing isn’t high enough to attract white-collar professionals.
“The rural housing stock tends to be 100-year-old houses,” Low said. “They don’t have closets, they don’t have air conditioning, and they most certainly don’t have granite countertops because they would cost more than the house and the land itself.”
Missouri’s rural communities also often don’t have the gathering places and opportunities for social interaction compared to suburban and urban areas.
Missouri Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, worked in rural Missouri education as a principal and superintendent of schools in Ava and West Plains. She said it is difficult to attract young teachers because rural towns lack the social opportunities urban areas provide.
“You think about the age group of the folks who are going into the profession, they’re 22-, 23-years-old,” Eslinger said. “The idea of living down in a small town with really not much socialization kinds of things, it’s tough to get them down there in the first place.”
Waves of a four-day week
Turner said the four-day school week has rolled out to Missouri school districts in four waves.
In wave one, districts made the switch to save money. When cutting down a day of instruction, a school district could trim transportation costs and labor costs for bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. However, national data shows districts that have moved to a four-day week in the past have experienced savings of just 0.4% to 2.5% of total budget, according to a 2011 Education Commission of the States report.
Turner said the second wave was a way for rural districts to increase teacher retention.
“People were retiring, and you had job openings, and nobody would apply to rural schools,” Turner said.
In the third wave, Turner said districts located next to schools that made the four-day week transition began to offer it to stay competitive in teacher retention. For instance, Everton School District in Dade County made the transition to the four-day week in 2013, and Turner said teachers in surrounding towns like Stockton and Miller left to go to Everton.
“They weren’t making more money, but they were getting that extra day off,” Turner said. “And so then Stockton did it, then Miller did it, then Pierce City did it and next thing you know you’ve got these areas where all the rural schools have done it.”
Turner said the fourth wave of the four-day school week had some larger districts transition to the four-day week, like Warren County Schools in 2019, which has almost 4,000 students.
While more districts make the transition, support from each community is key to it being successful.
Novy Foland began teaching at the Keytesville School District before the district made the transition and then moved to another district for his wife’s career.
Foland said he left the district to go back to Keytesville in part because of a lack of community support, evidenced by the way parents reacted to his old district possibly transitioning to a four-day school week.
“The district got a really bad backlash for even bringing it up because the community thinks a four-day week means teachers want to get paid more or the same amount for less work,” Foland said. “So I think some schools may even be utilizing that fifth day just so the community doesn’t think the teachers are doing nothing.”
The way a district uses the fifth day of the week is vital to the success of a four-day school week. They can use the fifth day any way they’d like, providing an extra day of teacher training, programs for teachers to earn dual credit accreditation or even using it for virtual instruction.
When districts don’t have a plan for the fifth day, Turner said the community can view the transition to a four-day week as just a way to give teachers a break and pay rise, which isn’t popular in many communities.
“When we go through and put a levee in a school district, we’re gonna build a new building, or we’re gonna go through and renovate a building, put in a new roof or even go through and do a new football field, voters will vote for that,” Turner said. “But if we go through and say we’re gonna give teachers a raise, they get voted down every time.”
Alternative solutions
Some experts argue districts transitioning to a four-day school week isn’t a feasible long-term solution.
Although some Missouri districts have reported higher teacher retention after transitioning, Katnick said the data isn’t clear.
“If data exists out there that four-day workweeks improve teacher recruitment, I haven’t seen it,” Katnick said. “Doesn’t mean the data doesn’t exist; I just haven’t seen it yet.”
And if teachers leave five-day school week districts for four-day districts, it doesn’t solve the problem because it creates a vacancy in the five-day district.
Rural education experts advocate for creating retention policies around the grow your own model, which focuses on recruiting and retaining people who grew up in rural areas to come back and teach.
DESE launched a digital recruitment program, TeachMo.org, last year to help future teachers find accreditation and educator prep programs, as well as allocating almost $55 million for recruitment and retention grants.
When distributing the grants, Katnick said DESE made sure that school districts were partnering with higher education institutions to allocate more people and resources to come up with better strategies around the grow your own model.
“We haven’t had that push for collaboration ever in this state,” Katnick said. “We had 120 grow your own programs before this came along, and we now have 470.”
Making it easier to become a teacher could also make it easier to attract teachers to rural areas. Missouri State University’s Pathways for Paraprofessionals program allows individuals to complete their teaching certificate in special education while they are working in special education classrooms. Turner said lowering the accreditation barriers with programs like these could encourage individuals to work in education.
“We’ve got to figure out other things that people that are mid career can figure out a way to continue to work, keep a job, pay for gas, pay for rent, whatever they have to pay for their family, but also get to a point where they can get a teaching career in a reasonable amount of time.”