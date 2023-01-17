A cloudy first day for MU students

Sophomore Maya Anand, left, and sophomore Marisa Smith chat and eat in the Richard L. Wallace Atrium of the Ellis Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “It’s my second semester of being a music major,” said Anand. “I’m looking forward to taking higher level music classes and getting more into the major.”
First year journalism graduate students Grace Gilles, left, and Michelle Quinn look at a laptop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “For the first time since being in Missouri, I feel hopeful for this semester,” Quinn said.
Freshman Kayley Lenger, left, walks into the Arts and Sciences Building on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “I want to meet a lot of new people,” said Lenger, a softball player for Mizzou.
Under cloudy skies, University of Missouri students returned to campus to begin the spring semester of 2023. Campus sidewalks were packed with students, professors and staff members heading to and from classrooms and offices. The Student Union was buzzing with Tigers where a wide array of organizations and campus resources were set up to distribute information to new and returning students. "I'm excited to see where the semester takes me," freshman Maggie Funson, a political science major from Festus, Mo., said.