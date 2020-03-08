For now, they’re stashed in the corner of Mizzou Arena’s basement.
They’re overflowing out of boxes, peeking through holes. There are a few scattered on the floor. Soon, they’ll be handed out at a basketball game, or kept until the fall.
Ross Rastede, Missouri’s assistant athletic director of marketing, walks up to a box full of them and punches a hole in the side. Out of it comes a plush tiger tail, which he unwraps and absent-mindedly twirls as he walks through the arena.
“I’m sick and tired of these things,” he says.
Rastede has seen a lot of the tails recently as he — along with Jay Luksis, MU’s executive associate athletic director of marketing and revenue — has spearheaded the athletic department’s effort to launch a new tradition in Columbia: giving away tiger tails for fans to wave at home sporting events.
That challenge has brought them rewarding moments, logistical headaches and an overwhelming quantity of stuffed animal appendages.
The plan to build a new tradition at Missouri began in 2018 with a look around the Southeastern Conference. Luksis, who has also worked in the Big 12 Conference, saw the prevalence of pom-poms, or shakers, at other schools’ home sporting events.
He thought it was time Missouri had the same.
“It’s the norm in the SEC at this point,” Luksis said. “But we wanted to do something more unique than that.”
Inspired by school mascot Truman’s tail-spinning maneuvers, the athletic department knew exactly where to look for a new tradition.
Missouri wouldn’t distribute pom-poms. It would give away tiger tails.
There were, however, a few hurdles to clear before the tails would make their way into the hands of fans.
“We invested pretty heavily,” Luksis said. “We took a chance and it could have been a huge miss.”
Athletic director Jim Sterk fully backed the initiative. The athletic department also consulted season-ticket holders to weigh the value of an addition to gamedays.
What followed was a nuanced testing phase. Luksis went through several prototypes to ensure the final product would be a perfectly-twirlable tiger tail.
“I wanted to wave them, so they can’t send me a five-foot tiger tail,” he said. “You’re going to get hit in the face with it. It’s got to have something to it that you can wave it. There were a few different things that they sent to us to test out and eventually we got it right.”
The right tail ended up being 18 inches long and bendable, with a thin metal wire running through the center.
Missouri placed an initial order of 75,000 for the 2019 football season, later ordering an additional 12,000 to distribute at men’s basketball games. Luksis estimates the athletic department paid $1, plus shipping costs, for each tail.
Then, one morning, the tails arrived — all at once.
They came in trucks, requiring an all-hands-on-deck unloading effort. Without a place to store the shipment, boxes of tails filled Mizzou Arena.
“There were boxes everywhere,” Rastede said. “They were lining them down hallways, just tons and tons of boxes.”
The logistical challenges were only beginning.
Missouri’s first home football game of the 2019 season, against West Virginia, required 30,000 tails for the 51,215 fans who attended. For most games, Rastede and athletic department interns brought tails to the stadium in the back of his pickup truck, but for the opener, he turned to facilities staff with forklifts.
“It was a large challenge, getting them to the stadium and to the different areas,” Rastede said. “We do this pretty often, doing giveaways, but nothing to that extent.”
The task of bringing tails to Faurot Field began the Thursday before a home game. During that time, the production team would also complete a rehearsal of game day , reviewing graphics, audio and sponsored on-field activities.
Then, on Saturday, the athletic department relied on 20 to 30 volunteers to give tails to fans as they entered the stadium. Those volunteers were often athletes or students, and staffing that part of the operation challenged Luksis.
“It was definitely a bigger undertaking than I thought,” he said. “You have so many gates, so many boxes, so many tails and you don’t want to miss people coming in.”
Once the game began, the task became teaching the fans to twirl their tails at the appropriate time. Announcements and video board prompts – featuring Rastede’s waving hand – reminded fans to use the tails on third and fourth downs and following momentous plays.
“Ideally, we want it to take off organically, that it’s just a tradition,” Rastede said. “But we have to continue to help get it going.”
Another factor in the implementation of a tradition was what fans saw from Missouri players. On multiple occasions, a tail could be spotted on the Tigers’ sideline, sometimes being waved by a player turned to the crowd.
Luksis said the football team welcomed the tiger tails with excitement during a preseason meeting to discuss promotions.
“They literally got out of their seats,” he said. “They didn’t really care about anything else I had to say.”
As the game concluded, messaging shifted to the future, asking fans to return with their tails for future events. Though the tails are free for fans, the athletic department hopes they’ll bring the accessories back for events instead of taking a new one each time.
While the athletic department has been pleased with the usage of the tiger tails in their first year of deployment, there have been less-satisfactory moments when the tails are put in the control of fans.
Missouri men’s basketball’s Feb. 15 game against Auburn was temporarily stopped after a few fans threw tails onto the court.
One fan’s actions during Missouri’s 50-0 football victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 14 frustrated Rastede.
D’mitri Winkeler, a sophomore at MU, was the one who found a different way to use the tails.
During the game, he and his friends first organized a chain of tied-together tails that nearly spanned the length of the east side of Faurot Field’s lower bowl. Then, as Winkeler put it, “we got bored.”
Winkeler’s friends began wrapping tails around his body, securing more and more from nearby fans.
“People just gave them to us,” he said.
By the end of the game, Winkeler was wearing more than 220 tiger tails and photos were making their way around social media. When cameras showed him on the stadium video boards, Rastede wasn’t impressed.
“The student who wrapped himself in (tiger tails) was funny to a lot of people, but it was not funny to me,” Rastede said. “It didn’t have the same effect for us, because it displayed that the tiger tails weren’t going to the masses. That is not good. I was like, ‘Take that off the board as soon as possible. We don’t need to be promoting that behavior.’ I get it, it’s funny. But it’s made for the masses.”
Since acquiring his horde of tails — which he still has — Winkeler has observed the secondhand market for Missouri’s new promotional items.
He said he’s received Instagram messages from fans looking to buy tails, but hasn’t sold any.
As fans both in Columbia and around the country pick up on the new tradition, the athletic department has at times been inundated with similar requests for tails.
Rastede said they accommodate some requests, but not many — a local Uber driver who asked for 100 tails to give to riders was denied. MU wants to keep the tails as part of the in-stadium gameday experience.
“We’re battling the TV’s, the restaurants, the frat parties,” Luksis said. “Maybe (the tiger tails) make them want to come back.”
The athletic department has already re-ordered tiger tails for the 2020 football season, continuing to develop the new tradition. The internal consensus is that the first year of tiger tails was a success, despite the challenge of evaluating the promotion.
“It’s not like it’s a web ad where you can see how many clicks there were, how many people bought,” Luksis said. “When it comes to in-game atmosphere, it’s hard to quantify.”
Part of expanding the tradition will incorporate the next class of incoming freshmen. Luksis said they will receive their first tails at the “First Roar” event held during Welcome Week.
“It starts with messaging,” he said. “Students are one of the most important demographics that we go after, so hitting incoming freshmen with traditions right away (is important).”
While Luksis said the philosophy has been to “hit people over the head” with the new tradition, Rastede has preached a more pragmatic approach with the tiger tails and other future additions.
“One very important thing about traditions is to be very strategic with them,” he said. “You can’t force traditions. In a way, we’re kind of forcing this one. You have to pick your battles when it comes to that.”
The athletic department’s satisfaction with the first year of tiger tails distribution means other new traditions could be on the horizon. Sports teams, regardless of collegiate or professional status, must compete to bring fans to games. Missouri is no exception.
“We’ll never stop looking at different things we can do, especially to attract students,” Luksis said. “If we stop, we’re complacent.”