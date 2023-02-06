 Skip to main content
Afghan student builds community in Columbia

Sayed Zabiullah Sadat was attending the American University of Afghanistan when the Taliban took control of the country. Uncertain of his future in the country, Sayed was met with an opportunity to continue his education. He now attends the University of Missouri.

Sayed has been an active part of the community as he has helped Afghan refugee families adjust to their new home here in Missouri. Working with the City of Refuge, Sayed helps families to become familiar with U.S. culture, apply for jobs, take the DMV test and connect with various resource organizations.

 

