After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos

Doug Mann’s campaign director, Cole Bower, left, and director of finance Luke Pittman, watch and discuss the vote counts as they come in on Bower’s computer with friends Aidan Pittman and Aravind Kalathil on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at The Roof in Columbia. Pittman, who is a senior at MU, said he has worked on other campaigns before, but Mann’s was “a lot of fun” because the people he worked with were so nice.
Carol Mallory, left, and her husband, David Mallory, right, sit with Missouri House of Representatives candidate Dave Raithel and watch election results come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at The Roof in Columbia. “We came over here the second the polls closed,” said Carol, who has volunteered as a poll worker since 2002.
From left, Jackie Sample, Dawn Plank, Adrian Plank and Dylan Plank embrace after Adrian won the state Representative District 47 race Tuesday at The Roof in Columbia. “This is insane to me,” said Dawn, who is Adrian’s wife. “We are over the moon right now.”
MU NORML executive director Anna Poppe, left, and Mid-Mo NORML legal advisory board member Lance Lenau compare the different percentages of votes in favor of approving Amendment 3 on different news sources Tuesday at Grand Cru in Columbia. “This is the culmination of work since we began with legalizing medical marijuana,” Lenau said at the beginning of the watch party. “This is the other half. I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Mid-Mo NORML president Steve Faber shows off his marijuana-decorated sock while taking a smoke break with friends Tuesday at Grand Cru in Columbia. “I feel a lot better now, I’m going to have fun tonight!” Faber announced to the watch party after 60% of Missouri’s votes were in with 52% in favor of Amendment 3.
Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
Not all result watchers were solely focused on candidates. Some were focused on cannabis — Amendment 3, the amendment which would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri, steadily gained momentum as the night went on. As of midnight Tuesday, Missouri Amendment 3 was poised for victory with 53.3% of voters in favor of Amendment 3 with 87% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.
After polls closed, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon announced that voter turnout in the county was approximately 50%. Certification of the results will take “a little over a week,” according to Lennon.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
