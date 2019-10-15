Not all industry money is funneled toward basic research or the development of new products. And most of it does not come in the form of multi-million-dollar grants.

More often, the funding comes in small chunks, as payments known as service or task orders. This differs from research because the sponsor dictates what the grantee is supposed to do.

Lee Miller, an MU Plant Sciences professor whose research area is turfgrass, described it this way: “If they’re coming out with a new pesticide or new biological control or something . . . that’s going to hit the market, then we will evaluate it and make sure that it works.”

Miller usually focuses on products that can control turfgrass diseases. He’ll test a product’s effectiveness, though he doesn’t study things like toxicity.

Miller said his own findings are nearly always published through the American Phytopathological Society.

