In Starkville, Mississippi, Jaden Shackelford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama beat Mississippi State 64-59 on Saturday night to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.
The Crimson Tide (19-6, 14-2 SEC) led by double digits for much of the game before the Bulldogs (13-12, 7-9) closed to 56-53 on Iverson Molinar’s layup with 4:17 left. Mississippi State had a chance to draw even closer over the next three minutes, but Alabama came up with a couple big stops and James Rojas drained a 3 from the right corner to make it 59-53 with 43 seconds left.
Alabama went 5 for 6 at the line down the stretch, including two successful attempts for John Petty Jr. with 11.9 left.
Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for Alabama, including 15 before halftime that helped the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start. Herbert Jones grabbed 14 rebounds as Alabama enjoyed a 45-40 rebounding advantage.
Stewart scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who had won their past two games. Deivon Smith had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Molinar scored 11 points.
Auburn 77, (25) Tennessee 72: In Auburn, Alabama, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a victory over No. 25 Tennessee.
The Tigers (12-13, 6-10) snapped a three-game losing streak even without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, out for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.
They had five players score in double figures against the Volunteers (16-7, 9-7), a one-time Top 10 team that did make a late charge led by freshmen Keon Johnson and Jared Springer. It wasn’t enough.
Devan Cambridge matched his season-high with 15 points and Jamal Johnson scored 14 for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams added 13 and JT Thor 10.
(20) Arkansas 83, LSU 75: In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU.
The Razorbacks (19-5, 11-4) had four players score in double figures in their sixth straight win. Moses Moody had 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting, and reserve J.D. Notae also scored 18.
Arkansas grabbed control with a 16-2 run in the second half. LSU, one of the highest scoring teams in Division I, went without a field goal for more than five minutes during the key stretch.
Thomas, the No. 4 scorer in the nation, scored 25 points, shooting 11 of 19 from the field.
Vanderbilt 75, Ole Miss 70: In Nashville, Tennessee, Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Clevon Brown made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left for a two-possession lead and short-handed Vanderbilt beat Mississippi to snap a three-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt (7-13, 3-11) was without its top two leading scorers in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu, who combine for 35.5 points per game. Despite that, The Commodores’ bench outscored Ole Miss 39-4 to help avoid losing another close SEC game.
Pippen missed his second straight game after starting his previous 32 and Disu, the SEC’s leading rebounder at 9.2 per game, had knee surgery Friday to end his season.
Shuler scored 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting for Mississippi (13-10, 8-8). Romello White added 17 points with eight rebounds, and KJ Buffen and Jarkel Joiner each scored 10.
Florida 71, Kentucky 67: In Lexington, Kentucky, Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida pulled out a 71-67 victory over Kentucky on Saturday, winning its third straight game and avenging a blowout loss to the Wildcats.
Tyree Appleby’s wide-open 3-pointer with 3 ½ minutes remaining put the Gators (13-6, 9-5) ahead for good at 65-63 in a game that had 14 lead changes and nine ties, the vast majority coming in the second half when neither team led by more than four.
Florida, which lost to Kentucky (8-14, 7-8) 76-58 on Jan. 9, picked up just the fifth season split in the series’ history, the last coming in 1998. The win was just the 11th for Florida at Lexington versus 52 losses.
Colin Castleton scored 14 points, Appleby added 11 and Anthony Duruji 10 for Florida.
South Carolina 91, Georgia 70: In Athens, Georgia, Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Georgia.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs 10 straight times.
Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 points and AJ Lawson 11.
Top 25
(17) Kansas 71, (2) Baylor 58: In Lawrence, Kansas, David McCormack bruised his way to 20 points, Marcus Garrett added 14 on his senior night, and the No. 17 Jayhawks beat the Bears to leave top-ranked Gonzaga as the nation’s only unbeaten team.
They also made sure Baylor would need to wait at least a few more days to clinch its first conference title since 1950.
Kansas (18-8, 12-6) improved to 17-5 against top-10 teams in Allen Fieldhouse under coach Bill Self, whose team also avoided getting swept in a home-and-home series by a team for just the third time in 127 opportunities since his arrival.
Baylor (18-1, 11-1) led wire-to-wire when the teams met last month in Waco, Texas.
MaCio Teague scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell added 13 for the Bears, who struggled with foul trouble while getting dominated 48-28 on the boards. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team also was 6 of 26 from beyond the arc.
The result was just the second loss in 12 games against ranked opponents over the past two years, and an end to the best start in school history — though one that still has Baylor positioned for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
(5) Illinois 74, (23) Wisconsin 69: In Madison, Wisconsin, Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and No. 5 Illinois held off Wisconsin to win and complete its first regular-season sweep in this series since 2005.
After Wisconsin trailed by 13 points with less than three minutes left, D’Mitrik Trice nearly brought the Badgers all the way back by scoring 19 points in the final 2 minutes, 12 seconds. Trice’s 3-pointer cut Illinois’ lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.
After Illinois’ Trent Frazier sank two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, Illinois fouled Trevor Anderson with 1.9 seconds left before Wisconsin could attempt a tying free throw. An exchange of words near the Wisconsin bench followed that foul and resulted in offsetting technicals.
Anderson missed the next two free throws, then Grandison hit a pair of free throws to account for the final scoring.
Trice finished with 29 points and had all of Wisconsin’s final 19 points. Andre Curbelo scored 17 points and Da’Monte Williams had 12 for Illinois, which won despite a season-high 20 turnovers. Micah Potter had 15 points for Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten).
Illinois (18-6, 15-4) was playing without All-American candidate Ayo Dosunmu, who missed a second straight game after breaking his nose Tuesday in an 81-72 loss at Michigan State.
Oklahoma State 94, (7) Oklahoma 90 (OT): In Norman, Oklahoma, freshman star Cade Cunningham scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime and Oklahoma State defeated No. 7 Oklahoma.
Cunningham’s previous scoring high was 29 points. In his first Bedlam rivalry game, he made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 14 free throws. He also finished with 11 rebounds three steals and two blocks.
Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6 Big 12), which won its fourth straight.
De’Vion Harmon matched a career high with 23 points and Austin Reaves had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma (15-7, 8-7), which was coming off an upset loss at Kansas State.
(10) West Virginia 65, Kansas State 43: In Morgantown, West Virginia, Sean McNeil scored 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia used two big second-half runs to beat Kansas State.
Derek Culver added 11 points for West Virginia (17-6, 10-4 Big 12).
Davion Bradford scored 11 points, and Mike McGuirl had 10 for Kansas State (7-19, 3-14). The Wildcats were held to their second-lowest points total of the season.