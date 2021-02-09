In Columbia, South Carolina, John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78 on Tuesday night to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6).
Not that it was easy.
Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
Keyshawn Bryant’s desperation court-length inbounds pass was picked off by Alabama’s Keon Ellis as time ran out.
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.
Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80: In Lexington, Kentucky, Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate’s go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.
Moses Moody added 14 points for Arkansas (15-5, 7-4). Connor Vanover had 12 points and JD Notae had 11. Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 points to lead Kentucky (5-13, 4-7).
Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67: In Nashville, Tennessee, Sharife Cooper and Jamal Johnson scored 19 points apiece and Auburn held off Vanderbilt.
Cooper scored 18 of his 19 in the second half in 14 minutes and finished 10 for 11 from the foul line altogether.
Cambridge finished with 11 points and Allen Flanigan 10. Jaylin Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Auburn.
Dylan Disu scored 18 points for Vanderbilt and collared 10 rebounds, Jordan Wright scored 14 and Scotty Pippen Jr. 12.
Top 25
(14) West Virginia 82, (7) Texas Tech 71: In Lubbock, Texas, Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and No. 14 West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with a victory over the Red Raiders.
The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.
McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas that helped knock the Jayhawks out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years.
Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5).
(13) Texas 80, Kansas State 77: In Manhattan, Kansas, Andrew Jones scored 24 points and No. 13 Texas held off Kansas State.
Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.
Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight. Kansas State hasn’t won since Dec. 29.
Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.
(19) Creighton 63, Georgetown 48: In Washington, D.C., Christian Bishop scored 17 points and No. 19 Creighton capitalized on Georgetown’s worst shooting performance in a decade to win.
Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 loss to the Hoyas in Omaha, Nebraska, last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.
Georgetown (5-10, 3-7) had elevated its play while winning two of three since its three-week COVID-19 pause. But against their third straight ranked opponent, the Hoyas looked more like the team that lost eight of its first 11 games.
The Bluejays never trailed and led by as many as 24 points at McDonough Arena. They weren’t overly sharp themselves, shooting 44.1% overall and 24% on 3-pointers.