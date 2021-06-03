Alan Jennison Loshbaugh, a resident of Boone County, Missouri, passed from this world on May 21, 2021 after a brave battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer. Alan is survived by his sister Jenny Loshbaugh of Santa Fe, New Mexico, brother Doug Loshbaugh and sister-in-law Shana Loshbaugh of Fairbanks, Alaska, niece Amanda Loshbaugh, niece Bonnie Loshbaugh Ingerman, nephew-in-law Alex Ingerman, grand-nephew Leon Ingerman all of Seattle, Washington, and his loving dog Annie. He was preceded in death by his loving parents George Loshbaugh, Jr. and Lynne Fiske Loshbaugh.Alan was born in Berkeley, California on January 4th, 1961. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Mizzou School of Communications and retired from KOMU TV after a production career that spanned more than 30 years. Alan was a talented bass player, and played with many bands in Columbia, Missouri. He was most recently a member of The Fried Crawdaddies, Big House and The Daves. He was a founding member and moderator of the Bass Talk forum. Alan was an enthusiastic member of the Toyota Land Cruiser Association and helped to begin a local Land Cruiser club called Tornado Alley Cruisers. There he was known as “Chef” for cooking his camp stove cioppino. Alan volunteered part-time at Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, where he learned to ride Dexter the horse. Alan also enjoyed interacting with neighbors while cashiering at Pierpont Store (which he quit during the pandemic). Alan appreciated many outdoor activities including hiking, kayaking, mountain bike riding and yoga. He maintained a large and loving tribe of people from many walks of life. Alan was a devoted friend, a compassionate listener, and enjoyed sharing his love of nature. A Celebration of Life will be held at Rose Music Hall at 5:00 p.m. on June 4th. Donations may be made in Alan’s honor to Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center at www.cedarcreek.missouri.org or The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri at sharefoodbringhope.org.Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Alan J Loshbaugh, Jan. 4, 1961 — May 21, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
