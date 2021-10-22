With three races left in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series, the series where names are made has been tightly contested all season long, with no clear indication of who will come out on top.
With how close the round-of-eight drivers finished at Texas Motor Speedway last week and the uncertainty of Martinsville that looms around the corner, here's a preview of what to look for this weekend as the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its lone appearance at Kansas Speedway.
Turn 1: A clash of road-course kings
Two drivers side by side, wrecking each other across the start-finish line, to win the race. It is the stuff out of Hollywood for that type of finish to occur and one that fans dream of when going to the racetrack. That finish has already happened between AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, and it might be a microcosm for what might come in the championship fight.
Although there will be four drivers heading into the championship finale at Phoenix with a shot at the title, it would be hard to see anyone but Cindric or Allmendinger holding the title at season's end.
Cindric got the early jump early in the season, but Allmendinger has climbed his way back into the title conversation, and legitimized his claim with the aforementioned win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The two head into the third-to-last race at Kansas Speedway equal in the wins department with five apiece and share the same number of stage wins at 10. The difference between the two is the five points awarded for the regular-season champion, a title Allmendinger claimed on a tiebreaker at Bristol.
Both drivers have a pretty comfortable lead over the rest of the eight-driver playoff field, sitting 30 and 26 points above the cutline with two races remaining. The two dominant drivers all season long also benefit indirectly from John Hunter Nemecheck’s victory at Texas, which guarantees two drivers will advance into the final four on points.
Provided Cindric and Allmendinger have good runs at Kansas, both drivers shouldn’t have to worry too much about Martinsville ruining their chances of winning the 2021 title.
Allmendinger will be seeking his first title in the Xfinity Series, while Cindric will look to become the second straight back-to-back title-winner, before jumping up to the Cup Series in the iconic Penske 2 car.
Turn 2: Gibbs' woes
Although Joe Gibbs Racing has earned a total of 10 wins this season, none has come from the three drivers that have run for Joe Gibbs full time this season.
The performances of Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones and Harrision Burton have been disappointing up to this point, with the only success the three have had coming from stage wins.
Jones and Burton were coming off breakout years, with Jones winning three races and Burton earning four trips to victory lane. Hemric, on the other hand, has experienced the luck of an Atlanta sports fan, continuing to dominate races only to find new ways to lose in the end.
Yet despite not finding victory lane this season, all three full-time Gibbs drivers remain in the playoff hunt. Going into Kansas, Hemric sits just two points behind Noah Gragson for the final transfer spot, with Burton sitting further back, 21 points behind the cutline, and Jones 32 points shy of the final four.
However, if there was any track that the three full-time drivers could turn their season around at, Kansas is the place to do it. Hemric’s wheelhouse is on the intermediate racetracks, where he's finished inside the top five on five occasions this season. Jones has won two of the past three races at Kansas Speedway, and two of Burton’s four wins last season came in the month of October.
If any of these drivers were to turn their season around, Kansas is the perfect track to do it at.
Turn 3: Points vs. win
Texas Motor Speedway saw a very competitive race amongst the playoff drivers, with all eight title contenders finishing inside the top 10 by race's end, with a 17-point spread between 1 through 8.
With no driver making a glaring mistake this past Saturday, making a mistake in Kansas could be the difference between a shot at the title in Phoenix and racing with nothing to gain in the season finale.
Teams are going to have to decide whether or not to gamble Saturday, whether or not to race for stage points or for track position.
“You have to react to how the race plays out,” Gragson said on a Zoom press conference Wednesday. “Stage points are on the top of the list for us, and obviously we want to get as many points as we can but at the same time still race for the win.”
Gragson enters Kansas as the driver just above the cutline, two points behind Justin Allgier for third and two points ahead of Daniel Hemric for fourth.
Turn 4: Double duty for a future champion
Saturday's race will see Ty Gibbs back in the 54 car for Joe Gibbs this weekend in his 17th Xfinity appearance this season.
Gibbs has been phenomenal in his first year in the Xfinity Series, earning eight top-fives and nine top-10s, with an average finish of 9.5. In addition, Gibbs has turned three of those top-fives into wins, with the 19-year-old having victories on the Daytona Road Course, the Charlotte oval and at Watkins Glen.
However, Saturday will be a long one no matter how Gibbs performs at 2 p.m., with Gibbs penned in to wrap up the ARCA Menards Series championship later in the night. This will be the second time Gibbs will race twice in a single day, with his first coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. While no Indy-Charlotte double, Gibbs’ double at Charlotte Motor Speedway was nothing to scoff at, with Gibbs going on to take home both trophies that day.
If Gibbs can replicate that performance from the mile-and-a-half quad-oval to the mile-and-a-half tri-oval, it would be the icing on the cake to what is already a magical season for the grandson of Football Hall of Famer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs.
Gibbs will take the 2021 ARCA Menards Series title should he take the green flag in Saturday night's Reese's 150.
Checkered flag: Still fighting for something
2021 has not been a good year for Michael Annett. The 37-year-old veteran has dealt with the injury bug for quite some time this season, battling a stress fracture in his right femur, and was forced to miss several races while recovering.
Annett had surgery in July to repair the stress fracture and was able to return, But he reinjured his leg while working out in September just before the race at Bristol. Annett was forced to take another three weeks off, making him miss eight races in total this year.
Annett has returned to the car for the past two races at the Charlotte oval and Texas. It was announced on Oct. 6 that Annett would be stepping away from full-time competition at the conclusion of the season.
Although the injury may have cost Annett a shot at the driver's title, thanks to his performances early in the year and help from replacement drivers Josh Berry and Cup drivers Chase Elliott and Austin Dillion, who filled in during Annett’s absence, the JR Motorsports 1 car still has a shot at the 2021 owner's title.
Annett will have to dig deep for a spot in the owner's standings final four, but if the team can gain 19 more points than his teammate in the 9 car or win one of the next two races, Annett can end his full-time run on a very high note.