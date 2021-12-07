Andrew Taylor (A. T.) Dorsey, Jr. age 86, of Columbia, MO passed away on November 28, 2021.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. along with graveside service in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/giving in the name of A. T. Dorsey.
