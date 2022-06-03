 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

100 Days of Russia-Ukraine War

100 Days of Russia-Ukraine War

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

How many buildings have been obliterated in Ukraine? How many limbs lost, children brutalized, refugees put to flight? How many mothers and fathers, sons and daughters killed?

How many dreams have been destroyed?

There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring, reaches the 100-day mark on Friday and is likely to drag on for seasons to come. The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.

Associated Press photographers have captured the terror — people diving to the floor of a Mariupol hospital as bombs fall around them; a mob of refugees, huddled under a bridge. They have captured the tears of grieving survivors, and of families separated by the war.

They have shown us the playfulness of a soldier, lightheartedly kicking a ball amid the carnage; of another soldier, leading an impromptu chorale. They have shown us a chilling view of a car driving down a highway, through the sight of a Ukrainian sniper. They have shown us a landscape littered with buildings in ruins and the carcasses of Russian tanks.

And so many bodies. Bodies in trenches and half-buried in hillsides and arrayed on pavements and lying in pools of blood and carried in coffins. A soldier spread out like a statue in a Christ-like pose on a metal barrier. An arm extended in the dirt.

This is a country that has been transformed in the blink of an eye. A hundred days ago, a bathtub was for bathing; now, it is a place where a little girl and her dog hide from bombs.

What will it be like, 100 days from now?

 

Gravedigger Alexander digs a grave at the cemetery

DAY 63: Gravedigger Alexander digs a grave at the cemetery in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, April 27.

 
A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive

DAY 65: A family fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive in their shrapnel-ridden car to a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 29. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated to Kharkiv from the nearby village that had been under Russian occupation for more than a month.
A car is photographed damaged by the shrapnel

DAY 66: A car is photographed damaged by the shrapnel of an explosion in Irpin, in the outskirt of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30.
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge

DAY 10: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5.
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city

DAY 1: Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."
A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child

DAY 12: A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7.
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35

DAY 8: Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv on March 3 at the Kyiv station in Ukraine. Stanislav stayed to fight while his family left the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country.
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman

DAY 14: Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine,  March 9. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say. The woman and her unborn child later died.
A man and child ride on a bicycle as bodies of civilians lie in the street

DAY 38: A man and child ride on a bicycle as bodies of civilians lie in the street in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, April 2.
Iuliia Loseva, right, and her sons Hryhorii and Denys cry over the coffin

DAY 82: Iuliia Loseva, right, and her sons Hryhorii and Denys cry over the coffin of their husband and father Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Odesa region, Ukraine, May 16. Volodymyr Losev, a Ukrainian volunteer soldier, was killed May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving ran over a mine in eastern Ukraine.
Volodymyr Ilnytskyi, 55, a retired policeman, prays before ringing the bell

DAY 29: Volodymyr Ilnytskyi, 55, a retired policeman, prays before ringing the bell of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 24.
Nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies

DAY 24: Nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 19. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia.
LEFT: Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth

DAY 5/DAY 75: LEFT: Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine, Feb. 28. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. RIGHT: A Ukrainian National Guard soldier sits inside a tank at a position near Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 9.
Ukrainian soldiers, top left, stand near the bodies of two Russian soldiers

DAY 33: Ukrainian soldiers, top left, stand near the bodies of two Russian soldiers in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, March 28. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war.
Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed

DAY 53: Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 17. Witnesses said multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.
Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion

DAY 83: Ukrainian servicemen accompanied by members of the foreign legion fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 17.
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged

DAY 86: A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, May 20.
Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, collects belongings from her house

DAY 85: Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, collects belongings from her house, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, May 19. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed.
Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen

DAY 20: Relatives and friends attend a funeral March 15 at a church in Lviv for four Ukrainian military service members who were killed during an airstrike on a military base in Yavoriv, Ukraine. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in the Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland.
Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a mass grave in Bucha

DAY 40: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens, if not hundreds, of civilians in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench at a position

DAY 34: A Ukrainian service member stands in a trench March 29 at a position north of the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine, as the first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. Two months later, the war grinds on.
A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out

DAY 44: A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, April 8.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire

DAY 44: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire to begin the process for considering his country's application for European Union membership from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8.
A woman takes part on a Good Friday ceremony

DAY 58: A woman takes part on a Good Friday ceremony inside the damaged Pokrova church, during Orthodox Easter, on the outskirt of Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 22. The church was damaged last month by an explosion of a mortar nearby.
A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol

DAY 25: A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine, March 20.
Police escort Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin after a Ukrainian court

DAY 89: Police escort Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin after a Ukrainian court sentenced him to life in prison in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23. The court sentenced the 21-year-old soldier for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion.
Orthodox Sister Evdokia, right, helps Maxim to come up from the crater

DAY 76: Orthodox Sister Evdokia, right, helps Maxim to come up from the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honor of St. John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 10.
Yana Stepanenko, 11, is assisted by her twin brother Yarik, at a public hospital

DAY 78: Yana Stepanenko, 11, is assisted by her twin brother Yarik, at a public hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, May 12. On April 8, a missile struck the train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk where Yana, Yarik and their mother Natasha were planning to catch an evacuation train heading west and, they hoped, to safety. Yana lost two legs, one just above the ankle, the other higher up her shin. Natasha lost her left leg below the knee. Yarik, left at the station in the chaos of the attack, was uninjured and has been reunited with his mother and sister.w
Local resident Anatolii Virko plays a piano

DAY 85: Local resident Anatolii Virko plays a piano outside a house likely damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, May 19.

To view the Missourian's previous coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, click here.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

Recommended for you