Day 12 of the Russia invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

A Ukrainian civilian receives weapons training Monday in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 12th day following what Ukrainian authorities described as increased shelling of encircled cities and another failed attempt to evacuate civilians from the port of Mariupol.
Ukrainian soldiers and militiamen carry a woman in a wheelchair as the artillery echoes nearby while people flee Irpin Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart, and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he attends a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, where they gave an update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday at Downing Street in London.
A woman looks out of the window as her train arrives, after originating in Ukraine, to the station Monday in Zahony, Hungary. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries.
Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, left, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, second left, Russian Presidential Aide and the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, second right, and Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee speak to the media after the Russian-Ukrainian talks Monday in the Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border, in Belarus.
A Ukrainian soldier carries an elderly woman crossing the Irpin river Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets.
Anton Korynevych, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, left, and Oksana Zolotaryova, Director, International Law Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, center, speak with the media outside the International Criminal Court on Monday in The Hague, Netherlands. A representative for Kyiv has urged the United Nations' top court to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia.
LVIV, Ukraine — The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling. Food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.
A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia’s chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday.
But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.
Well into the second week of the invasion — with Russian troops making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions — a top U.S. official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places.
The U.N. human rights office reported 406 confirmed civilian deaths but said the real number is much higher. The invasion has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.
One possible scenario under discussion: Former Soviet bloc nations that are now NATO members could send Ukraine their own Soviet-era MiGs, which Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly, and the U.S. would then replace those countries' aircraft with American-made F-16s.