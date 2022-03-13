Day 18 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

An injured man is wheeled on a stretcher Sunday at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine. Local officials in western Ukraine say a Russian airstrike has hit a military training base that has hosted NATO drills. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Kate who fled Ukraine reads a story to her 16-month-old daughter Dianna in a refugee center Sunday in Korczowa, Poland. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A Ukrainian firefighter walks inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike early morning Sunday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, following Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A young girl, who has fled Ukraine, looks out of the window of a bus as she prepares to travel to Przemysl after arriving at the border crossing Sunday in Medyka, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
An older woman, who has fled Ukraine is reunited after arriving at the border crossing Sunday in Medyka, Poland. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
GENEVA — The Red Cross is warning of a “worst-case scenario” for hundreds of thousands of civilians in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless the parties agree to ensure their safety and access to humanitarian aid.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, said in a statement Sunday that residents of Mariupol “have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare.”
The Geneva-based humanitarian agency said hundreds of thousands of people in the city are “facing extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water and medicine.”
“Dead bodies, of civilians and combatants, remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell,” the ICRC added. “Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated. The human suffering is simply immense.”
The Red Cross called on the parties to agree on the terms of a cease-fire, routes for safe passage, and to ensure the deal is respected. It offered to act as a neutral intermediary in negotiations.