 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 19 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Day 19 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

LVIV, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes, buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.

The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.

The two sides had expressed some optimism in the past few days. Mykhailo Podolyak, the aide to Zelenskyy, tweeted that the negotiators would discuss “peace, ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops & security guarantees.”

Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.

A woman stands near a broken window

A woman stands near a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.
Police inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv

Police inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine

A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing Monday in Medyka, Poland.
Families who fled the war in Ukraine stay inside a school

Families who fled the war in Ukraine stay inside a school Monday in Przemysl, southeastern Poland.
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine looks out a bus window

A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border Monday in Siret, Romania.
People that fled the war in Ukraine wait at Przemysl train station

People that fled the war in Ukraine wait at Przemysl train station Monday in Przemysl, Poland.
A carer holds Sascha, a baby goat with deformed hoofs

A carer holds Sascha, a baby goat with deformed hoofs rescued from Ukraine at the Ada veterinarian clinic Monday in Przemysl, Poland. A veterinarian clinic in the eastern Poland has set up a rescue service for the pets left behind in Ukraine during the war. They have already helped rescue more than 400 animals from the war zone.
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine talks to medics

A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine talks to medics at the Emergency Service Department after crossing the border Monday at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
A school gym is used as a temporary shelter

A school gym is used as a temporary shelter for internally displaced people Monday in Lviv, western Ukraine. Overnight, air raid alerts sounded in cities and towns around the country, from near the Russian border in the east to the Carpathian Mountains in the west, and fighting continued on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces shelled several suburbs of the capital.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor, Spring 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at hestvp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you