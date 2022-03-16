Day 21 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

A woman reacts during the funeral procession for Ukrainian military service members Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk on Wednesday in Starychi, western Ukraine. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv.
Damaged vehicles and buildings Wednesday, in Kharkiv city center in Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
A volunteer holds donated pet carriers for Ukrainian refugees arriving with their pets Wednesday at the Warsaw Centralna train station, in Poland. Overall, more than 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the U.N. said, Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII.
Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russian troops shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighborhood 1.5 miles from the presidential palace. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel. Ten people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv.
Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner."
Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.