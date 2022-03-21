 Skip to main content
Day 26 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier is unclear.

People carry wooden boards to cover the windows

People carry wooden boards Monday to cover the windows of a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.

More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.

Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves, but fears grew that the number could be far higher.

Ukrainian soldiers search inside a shopping center

Ukrainian soldiers search inside a shopping center after shelling Monday, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian firefighters and service members search for people

Ukrainian firefighters and service members search for people under debris inside a shopping center after bombing Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Firefighters extinguish a fire near a shopping center

Firefighters extinguish a fire near a shopping center after shelling Monday, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

For those who remain, conditions have become brutal. The bombardment has cut off Mariupol’s electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, plunging residents into a fight for survival.

Slava Chikov, left, covers the shattered window

Slava Chikov, left, covers the shattered window of his living room with a plastic sheet Monday in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A man reacts standing near his house

A man reacts standing near his house ruined after Russian shelling Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. At least eight people were killed in the attack.
Civilian volunteers attend a training camp

Civilian volunteers attend a training camp of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces on Monday in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine.
People wait in a line at a special application point

People wait in a line at a special application point Monday at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work and receive free health care and education.

