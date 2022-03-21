Day 26 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

People carry wooden boards Monday to cover the windows of a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.
People wait in a line at a special application point Monday at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work and receive free health care and education.
As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.
With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier is unclear.
More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.
Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people have died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves, but fears grew that the number could be far higher.
For those who remain, conditions have become brutal. The bombardment has cut off Mariupol’s electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, plunging residents into a fight for survival.