Day 40 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles Monday following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine.
In the courtyard of their house, Vova Tanyuk, 10, places an orange juice on the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles Monday in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.
The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony Monday after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
BUCHA, Ukraine — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
In Bucha, northwest of the capital, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies, including a group of nine in civilian clothes who appeared to have been shot at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. A bag of groceries was spilled by one of the dead.
The grisly images of battered bodies out in the open or in hastily dug graves led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany reacted by expelling 40 Russian diplomats, and Lithuania threw out its Russian ambassador.
The full extent of the bloodshed in the Kyiv area has yet to emerge. By all accounts, the horrors in the shattered southern port city of Mariupol are likely to be far worse.