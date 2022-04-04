 Skip to main content
Day 40 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

BUCHA, Ukraine — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.

In Bucha, northwest of the capital, Associated Press journalists saw 21 bodies, including a group of nine in civilian clothes who appeared to have been shot at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. A bag of groceries was spilled by one of the dead.

Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles

Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles Monday following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine.

The grisly images of battered bodies out in the open or in hastily dug graves led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany reacted by expelling 40 Russian diplomats, and Lithuania threw out its Russian ambassador.

A dead civilian with his hands tied

A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground Monday in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine.
In the courtyard of their house, Vova Tanyuk

In the courtyard of their house, Vova Tanyuk, 10, places an orange juice on the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr

The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, centre, reacts, during his funeral ceremony Monday after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine.
A dog wanders around destroyed houses

A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles Monday in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine.

The full extent of the bloodshed in the Kyiv area has yet to emerge. By all accounts, the horrors in the shattered southern port city of Mariupol are likely to be far worse.

Gravediggers bury 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr

Gravediggers bury 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, Monday in Lviv, western Ukraine.
Volunteers collect bodies of murdered civilians

Volunteers collect bodies of murdered civilians in Bucha on Monday close to Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a mass grave

Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a mass grave Monday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Three people lie on the ground after being killed in Bucha

Three people lie on the ground Monday after being killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks past an Antonov An-225 aircraft

A Ukrainian service member walks past an Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces Monday, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

