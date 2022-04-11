Day 46 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A cemetery worker carries a coffin, as dozens of black bags containing bodies of victims of the war with Russia are seen strewn across the graveyard in the cemetery Monday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Road workers load a destroyed Russian tank onto a platform Monday in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Andriyivka was occupied by the Russian troops at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and freed recently by the Ukrainian army.
Cemetery workers prepare the coffin for a person killed during the war with Russia, as dozens of black bags containing more bodies of victims are seen strewn across the graveyard Monday in the cemetery in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
LVIV, Ukraine — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets.”
Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.
The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground, limiting their advances and likely exposing them to greater losses.
With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities — a strategy that has left many urban areas flattened and killed thousands of people.
Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people last week at a train station.
In Bucha on Monday, the work of exhuming bodies from a mass grave in a churchyard resumed.