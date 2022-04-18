 Skip to main content
Day 53 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian fighters who were holed up in a massive steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from Russia on Sunday and held out against the capture of the strategically vital port.

A crane lifts a casket as volunteers remove the soil from a mass grave Sunday during an exhumation of four civilians killed in Mykulychi, Ukraine. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. Two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation.

As its missiles and rockets slammed into other parts of the country, Russia estimated that 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries were dug in at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill, which covers more than 4 square miles and is laced with tunnels.

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at an apartment building Sunday after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday.

Many Mariupol civilians, including children, are also sheltering at the Azovstal plant, Mikhail Vershinin, head of the city’s patrol police, told Mariupol television on Sunday. He said they are hiding from Russian shelling, and from any occupying Russian soldiers.

People remove the body of an elderly woman killed in a Russian bombardment Sunday in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The body of a woman killed a Russian bombardment lies on a sidewalk Sunday in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A woman is taken to an ambulance after being injured in a Russian bombardment Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The body of a woman killed in a Russian bombardment lies covered on a sidewalk Sunday in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.