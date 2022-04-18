Day 54 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Local residents fill their bottles with the water they draw from a public fountain Monday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began.
On Monday, Ukrainian service members and firefighters stand next to a tire shop destroyed by an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine. Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.
Ukrainian sappers carry a Russian military drone Monday, backdropped by the Antonov An-225, the world's largest cargo aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops during recent fighting, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Melaniya Kovalenko, 90, hugs her cuddly toy doll, given to her by an NGO as a donation, which she intends to give to her grandchildren, Monday as she stands outside her home in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv. Kovalenko was born during Holodomor, lived through WWII as a teenager and now survived Russian occupation of Bucha.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian forces launched missile attacks Monday on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.
At least seven people were reported killed in Lviv, where plumes of black smoke rose over a city that has seen only sporadic attacks during almost two months of war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons and foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.
The Russian missile strikes on Lviv hit three military infrastructure facilities and an auto mechanic shop, according to the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyy. He said the wounded included a child.
Lviv, the biggest city and a major transportation hub in western Ukraine, is about 50 miles from Poland, a NATO member.