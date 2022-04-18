 Skip to main content
Day 54 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

LVIV, Ukraine — Russian forces launched missile attacks Monday on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.

Ukrainian service members and firefighters stand next

On Monday, Ukrainian service members and firefighters stand next to a tire shop destroyed by an airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine. Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, killing at least six people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.
A man looks at a crater of an explosion

A man looks at the crater of an explosion following a Russian early morning attack Monday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

At least seven people were reported killed in Lviv, where plumes of black smoke rose over a city that has seen only sporadic attacks during almost two months of war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons and foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

Ukrainian sappers carry a Russian military drone

Ukrainian sappers carry a Russian military drone Monday, backdropped by the Antonov An-225, the world's largest cargo aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops during recent fighting, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian sapper shows striking elements

A Ukrainian sapper shows striking elements Monday that filled Russian shells that were found in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.
An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells

An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices Monday in Hostomel, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Russian missile strikes on Lviv hit three military infrastructure facilities and an auto mechanic shop, according to the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyy. He said the wounded included a child.

Lviv, the biggest city and a major transportation hub in western Ukraine, is about 50 miles from Poland, a NATO member.

Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, cooks lunch

Lyubov Lomachuk, 69, cooks lunch for her family and neighbors on a makeshift fire Monday in a public garden near her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Local residents fill their bottles with the water

Local residents fill their bottles with the water they draw from a public fountain Monday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 43 days since the Russian invasion began.
Valentyna Volynets, 59, drinks tea made by her neighbor

Valentyna Volynets, 59, drinks tea made by her neighbor on a makeshift fire Monday in a public garden near their building in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Volunteers carry the body of a civilian killed

On Monday, volunteers carry the body of a civilian killed by the Russian Army in Bucha, to be taken to a morgue for investigation.
A woman cries next to the body of her father

A woman cries next to the body of her father lying on the ground Monday after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Melaniya Kovalenko, 90, hugs her cuddly toy doll

Melaniya Kovalenko, 90, hugs her cuddly toy doll, given to her by an NGO as a donation, which she intends to give to her grandchildren, Monday as she stands outside her home in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv. Kovalenko was born during Holodomor, lived through WWII as a teenager and now survived Russian occupation of Bucha.

