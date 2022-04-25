Day 61 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Ukrainian Iryna caresses dogs as she asks for money to support a centre for abandoned dogs next to a poster that reads in Ukrainian: "Heroes don't die," on Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Iryna is a volunteer who helps in a shelter where dozen of abandoned dogs have been moved in.
An elderly woman sits on a train at a train station Monday in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, before departing to flee from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.
Irina, 61, left, stands next to her mother Klavidia, 91, who lies on a mattress next to another elderly woman as they wait to board a train fleeing from the war in Severodonetsk on Monday at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.
MARIUPOL, Ukraine — Officials in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol say a new mass grave has been identified north of the city.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities are trying to estimate the number of victims in the grave about 6 miles north of Mariupol.
Satellite photos released over the past several days have shown what appear to be images of other mass graves.
Mariupol has been decimated by fierce fighting over the past two months. The capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.