Day 68 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

This frame taken from an undated video provided Sunday by the Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard shows people walking over debris at the Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine. As many as 100,000 people may still be in Mariupol, including an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the sprawling, Soviet-era steel plant — the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Andrii Fedorov hugs his son Makar as they reunite at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday. Makar and his mother Dariia Fedora fled from Mariupol as thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian-occupied areas.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol slowly made their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city described terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation.
More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles to the northwest, according to authorities and video released by the two sides.
As many as 100,000 people overall may still be in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000. Russian forces have pounded much of the city to rubble, trapping civilians with little food, water, heat or medicine.
Some Mariupol residents got out of the city on their own, by way of often damaged private cars.