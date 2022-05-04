 Skip to main content
Day 70 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

LVIV, Ukraine — Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor. But a Russian official denied Moscow's troops were storming the plant, as Ukrainian commanders claimed a day earlier.

People gather to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

People gather Wednesday to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak on a screen at the City Hall Square in Copenhagen.

In Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces were targeting the already shattered Azovstal plant with heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft, warships and “heavy bombs that pierce concrete 3 to 5 meters thick.”

Children wait for boarding a transport

Children wait Wednesday for boarding a transport during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine.
People pay their respects during the funeral ceremony

People pay their respects Wednesday during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian service member Ruslan Borovyk, who was killed by the Russian troops in a battle in St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin of soldier

Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin Wednesday of soldier Ruslan Borovyk, killed by the Russian troops in a battle for his funeral, at St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
People sit in a bus during an evacuation

People sit in a bus Wednesday during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine.

