Day 75 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A girl holds balloons as she walks past servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia as they patrol a street during celebration of the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II on Monday in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.
People pay their last tribute to volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, 36, a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by Russian troops, during his funeral Monday at the St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union's role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.
While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.
On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine's east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under repeated missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.