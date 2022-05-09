 Skip to main content
Day 75 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square, watching as troops marched in formation and military hardware rolled past in a celebration of the Soviet Union's role in the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany.

A girl holds balloons as she walks past servicemen

A girl holds balloons as she walks past servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic militia as they patrol a street during celebration of the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II on Monday in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.

While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or announce an escalation, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war again as a necessary response to what he portrayed as a hostile Ukraine.

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier sits

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier sits inside a tank Monday at a position near Kharkiv, Ukraine.

On the ground, meanwhile, intense fighting raged in Ukraine's east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under repeated missile attack, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.

People pay their last tribute to volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov

People pay their last tribute to volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, 36, a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by Russian troops, during his funeral Monday at the St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The widow cries at the coffin of volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov

The widow cries at the coffin of volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, 36, a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by the Russian troops, Monday at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A doctor treats a Ukrainian serviceman injured

A doctor treats a Ukrainian service members injured inside the hospital after an attack by Russian forces Monday in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to the body

Ukrainian service members stands next to the body of a suspected Russian soldier Monday, in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian emergency worker stands next to the bodies

A Ukrainian emergency worker stands next to the bodies of Russian soldiers Monday in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lay

The bodies of 11 Russian soldiers lay in the village of Vilkhivka, recently retaken by Ukraininan forces Monday near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A woman lays flowers at the Unknown Soldier Tomb

A woman lays flowers at the Unknown Soldier Tomb, protected by sandbags, on the occasion of the Victory Day in World War II, on Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

