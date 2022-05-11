Day 77 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

⚠
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub
— Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital
— U.S., Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame
— Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill
— House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request
— Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies
— Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening