Day 77 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

— Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital

— U.S., Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

— Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

— House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

— Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s 1st president, dies

— Ambassador nominee for Ukraine seeks quick embassy reopening

A woman with a child from Siversk

A woman with a child from Siversk look though the window of a bus during evacuation Wednesday near Lyman, Ukraine.
A girl with her grandparents from Lyman

A girl with her grandparents from Lyman ride in the bus during evacuation Wednesday near Lyman, Ukraine.
People ride in the bus during evacuation

People ride in the bus during evacuation Wednesday near Lyman, Ukraine.
Volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed

Volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling Wednesday in the village of Stepaky, close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Police and volunteers exhume the bodies

Police and volunteers exhume the bodies of civilians killed by Russian shelling Wednesday in the village of Stepaky, close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

