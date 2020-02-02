PHOTO GALLERY: Madrid's Fashion Week concludes with Samsung EGO Program

The 71st edition of Spain’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week concludes Sunday at IFEMA in Madrid. Prestigious brands presented their autumn and winter collections for the 2020-21 year. Spanish designers Fernando Claro, Devota & Lomba, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Custo Barcelona were among the few who presented their work during the six-day event that started Tuesday.
Designers in Samsung EGO, a program spotlighting new designers in the fashion industry, will present their work Sunday, in the final day of the week-long fashion event. Samsung EGO will also award the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent Award to one of the nine EGO designers who presents an innovative project merging technology and fashion.
