PHOTO GALLERY: Madrid's Fashion Week concludes with Samsung EGO Program

The 71st edition of Spain’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week concludes Sunday at IFEMA in Madrid. Prestigious brands presented their autumn and winter collections for the 2020-21 year. Spanish designers Fernando Claro, Devota & Lomba, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Custo Barcelona were among the few who presented their work during the six-day event that started Tuesday.

Designers in Samsung EGO, a program spotlighting new designers in the fashion industry, will present their work Sunday, in the final day of the week-long fashion event. Samsung EGO will also award the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Talent Award to one of the nine EGO designers who presents an innovative project merging technology and fashion. 

A model gets her make up applied

A model gets her makeup applied during the 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Thursday in Madrid.
An attendee checks her phone before the start

An attendee checks her phone before the start of a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter show by Spanish designer Fernando Claro during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Thursday in Madrid. 
A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter

A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter creation by Spanish designer Devota & Lomba at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Wednesday in Madrid. 
A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter creation

A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter creation by Spanish designer Fernando Claro at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Thursday in Madrid. 
An attendee waits for the start of a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter show

An attendee waits for the start of a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter show by Spanish designer Custo Barcelona during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Thursday in Madrid.
A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter creation

A model displays a 2020-2021 Autumn-Winter creation by Spanish designer Fernando Claro at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Thursday in Madrid. 
  • Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2019 I am a junior studying convergence journalism. You can reach me at savc59@mail.missouri.edu

