Lunar New Year Travel resumes in China post zero-COVID policies

Travelers sit in a waiting room at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A man pushes a child riding on a suitcase at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Travelers stand on an elevated walkway near an electronic schedule display at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Travelers walk along a concourse at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
A child sits on a suitcase at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
BEIJING — Millions of Chinese are taking advantage of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to make an emotional journey back to their families for Lunar New Year holidays. Some are traveling for the first time in three years. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns. The Chinese government expects over 2.1 billion journeys to be made during a 40-day travel period around New Year’s Day, which falls on Sunday. In December, China abruptly dropped near-daily coronavirus testing and QR code monitoring of residents after public frustration boiled over into protests. This month, it dropped most remaining restrictions, including the demand that overseas travelers must go into lengthy and expensive quarantine.
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
