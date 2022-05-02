 Skip to main content
The 2022 Met Gala, in Photos

Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks

It's been just under eight months since the last Met Gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. The 2020 gala was canceled due to COVID-19.

More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute's primary budget feeder.

This year's gala coincides with the opening of the second part of a two-part exhibit at the institute focused on American fashion and style. The evening's dress code is gilded glamour and white tie, a la the Gilded Age: that tumultuous period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century known for its robber barons, drama and grandeur.

This year's walk up the grand staircase, lined by red roses, returns the gala to its typical berth on the first Monday in May, with the official livestream appearing on Vogue's website.

Vogue's Anna Wintour, who has run the gala since 1995, wore feathery Chanel and a jeweled tiara that has been in her family since 1910. She continues as one of the night's honorary co-chairs, along with designer Tom Ford and Instagram's Adam Mosseri. The other official co-chairs for 2022 are Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

While many on Wintour's carefully tended guest list follow the dress code, others go their own way. Interpretation is everything. Think Rihanna in a papal hat, Billy Porter as a sun god carried on a litter by shirtless men and Lady Gaga peeling off layers as the fashion world came to a standstill to watch.

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Alicia Keys attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Sebastian Stan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Michelle Yeoh attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Paapa Essiedu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Sabrina Carpenter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Megan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Quannah Potts attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Shawn Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
Chloe Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday in New York.
Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition Monday in New York.
