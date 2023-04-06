Art class bring residents together to paint and enjoy art works

Acrylic art class instructor Barry Traxler whispers to Beth Suess and M.R. Karrer on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. Traxler teaches art classes for the residents in their art studio twice a week every other week.
Director of Sales and Marketing Linette Beaman, middle, laughs with Dennis Grey, left, and Shirley Rice, right, on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. “We’ll do another one of these maybe in the fall,” Beaman said to the residents.
Vince Houston describes the structure of his sculpture on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. Houston is the son of a resident at the retirement community and brought in multiple pieces for the event.
The Terrace Retirement Community invited residents and their families to present their own art pieces and engage in an art class taught by certified Bob Ross instructor, Barry Traxler. Traxler teaches classes at the Terrace’s art studio every other Friday and Saturday. The common space was filled with all mediums of art including woodwork, sculpture, paintings, quilting and embroidery, which will be kept up over Easter weekend for the residents to enjoy. The Terrace frequently holds events for their residents to gather with the community and enjoy time together.