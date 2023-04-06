 Skip to main content
Art class bring residents together to paint and enjoy art works

Beth Suess holds up her canvas

Beth Suess holds up her canvas on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community in Columbia. The Terrace is home to residents ages 62 and up.

 Anna Griffin/Missourian

 The Terrace Retirement Community invited residents and their families to present their own art pieces and engage in an art class taught by certified Bob Ross instructor, Barry Traxler. Traxler teaches classes at the Terrace’s art studio every other Friday and Saturday. The common space was filled with all mediums of art including woodwork, sculpture, paintings, quilting and embroidery, which will be kept up over Easter weekend for the residents to enjoy. The Terrace frequently holds events for their residents to gather with the community and enjoy time together.

Acrylic art class instructor Barry Traxler whispers to Beth Suess, and M.R. Karrer

Acrylic art class instructor Barry Traxler whispers to Beth Suess and M.R. Karrer on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. Traxler teaches art classes for the residents in their art studio twice a week every other week.
Mary Lusk holds a reference photo while Marilyn Hoefer paints on her canvas

Mary Lusk holds a reference photo while Marilyn Hoefer paints on her canvas on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. The residents were painting an ocean scene.
Marilyn Hoefer, left, holds up Mary Lusk’s canvas for her to see

Marilyn Hoefer, left, holds up Mary Lusk’s canvas for her to see on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. The two laughed and sipped wine while sitting in the art class.
Director of Sales and Marketing, Linette Beaman, middle, laughs with Dennis Grey, left, Shirley Rice, right

Director of Sales and Marketing Linette Beaman, middle, laughs with Dennis Grey, left, and Shirley Rice, right, on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. “We’ll do another one of these maybe in the fall,” Beaman said to the residents.
Vince Houston describes the structure of his sculpture

Vince Houston describes the structure of his sculpture on Thursday at the Terrace Retirement Community. Houston is the son of a resident at the retirement community and brought in multiple pieces for the event.
  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

