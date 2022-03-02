Monsignor Greg Higley enters the sanctuary while community members fill the pews before an Ash Wednesday service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The church hosted three services throughout the day, ending the day with a bilingual service for English and Spanish speakers.
Monsignor Greg Higley prepares to give a sermon Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period dedicated to prayer, fasting and almsgiving.
Monsignor Greg Higley distributes ashes Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The ashes are prepared by burning and blessing palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebration.
Community members gathered for Ash Wednesday on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Columbia. The church hosted three services, ending the day with a bilingual service for both English and Spanish speakers. The English sermon was led by Monsignor Greg Higley, while the Spanish sermon was led by Father Tom Alber.
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holiday that is meant to serve as a solemn reminder of the need for reconciliation with God. It also marks the first day of Lent, a 40-day period dedicated to prayer, fasting and almsgiving before Easter.
Those attending the service received ashes, which represent death and repentance for sins. The ashes are prepared by burning and blessing the previous year’s Palm Sunday palm leaves.