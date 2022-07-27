Abortion, gun control and voting rights were the predominant topics of an NAACP forum Tuesday night with Aug. 2 primary election candidates.
The Columbia branch of the NAACP held the forum at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Nineteen candidates on Tuesday's ballot answered questions in front of a small audience.
Columbia NAACP President Mary A. Ratliff moderated the event. Every candidate talked about the challenges in the position they were seeking before unopposed candidates deferred to those in contested races to answer questions.
Most questions were directed to candidates running for presiding commissioner and 47th Missouri House District representative.
About the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Chimene Schwach said she is committed to the fight for rights of women and "uterus owners."
"Our civil rights are being challenged," said Schwach, who is running for the state House from District 47.
Both candidates for the position, Schwach and Adrian Plank, offered similar views about gun violence and regulation and said Missouri gun laws need to be strengthened for more common-sense legislation.
Schwach also said she had been endorsed by Everytown for Gun Sense and talked about her involvement with the group Moms Demand Action.
About voting rights, Plank said he will work to make the process easier, especially for older voters. Schwach said she will keep fighting against bills aimed to disenfranchise voters.
The same questions were also directed to presiding commissioner candidates, Republicans Connie Leipard and James Pounds, and Democrat Kip Kendrick.
Leipard said she remains impartial about any issue that does not relate to her position. Pounds agreed but said he opposes abortion rights and is proud of the freedom of gun ownership in Missouri.
Kendrick said these issues don't relate to the presiding commissioner position, but he is "unapologetically pro-choice" and a proud gun owner. He also said he is "embarrassed about the current state's gun laws" and supports common-sense legislation.
At the end of the event, all 19 candidates committed to accept the results of the election on Aug. 2.