What felt like a season’s worth of cataclysmic events occurred in rapid succession over the last 10 minutes of Missouri’s win over South Carolina.
There were defensive breakdowns turning what had been a blowout into a close game, a quarterback switch that felt inevitable dating back weeks and a familiar ending: Tyler Badie playing the hero role for the Tigers.
The running back got the ball five times and ran 57 yards on the final possession of Missouri's 31-28 win, taking the ball from backup quarterback Brady Cook after starter Connor Bazelak threw his second ill-advised interception of the game.
Missouri had made it to that point in ways familiar — Badie running for 209 yards — and unfamiliar: an impact play on defense. With the Tigers up 17-14, cornerback Akayleb Evans was flagged for holding, nullifying an interception. It was the second time Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC) had had a pick taken away due to a penalty, and replays showed limited contact between Evans and South Carolina receiver Josh Vann.
South Carolina worked its way back into a game with a 43-yard Zaquandre White touchdown reception, then scored again when set up in good field position after Bazelak's pick.
On the next snap, Missouri safety Martez Manuel knifed into the South Carolina backfield and lowered his shoulder into quarterback Jason Brown, knocking the ball to the ground. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat recovered the fumble in the end zone.
Badie added to the lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession.
Looking flat and down 7-0, a sustained, diverse and above all creative Missouri drive ended with a two-yard Daniel Parker Jr. touchdown. The possession included backup receiver and converted quarterback Micah Wilson motioning under center for a sneak, two jet sweeps and a designed double pass that ended up being a 10-yard rush for Keke Chism.
The Tigers took the lead on a 60-yard bomb from Bazelak to a wide-open Mookie Cooper, the receiver’s first career touchdown.
The Tigers’ always-shaky defense had one of its best games of the season, limiting South Carolina to 57 rushing yards. The defensive line had one of its strongest showings in a forgettable season, consistently pressuring Brown and coming away with three sacks. Brown finished 16of 30 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Missouri’s defense did, however, allow the Gamecocks to hang around because of the two more year-long thorns in Missouri’s collective side — penalties and an aversion to coming off the field on third down.
On South Carolina’s game-tying, second-quarter drive, the Gamecocks converted four third downs, including Brown’s 26-yard touchdown strike to Vann. And in the second half, the Tigers started to slowly creep back into their old habits.
Set up by a Kris Abrams-Draine interception on the second play from scrimmage, Bazelak threw a pick on his second attempt of the game.
Buoyed by a swing pass that went for 25 yards after Blaze Alldredge missed a tackle in the flat, South Carolina drove 45 yards and scored on a two-yard run from Kevin Harris. The Gamecocks had a chance to stretch the lead to double digits on their next possession, but Isaiah McGuire burst through the line to force and recover a MarShawn Lloyd fumble. Missouri got its first points on the subsequent series.