Battle volleyball lost to Jefferson City in straight sets on the Spartans’ senior night Tuesday.
Battle starts district play at 5 p.m. Thursday against Holt.
Hickman Swept in straight sets against Blaire Oak
Hickman volleyball was outmatched on the road, losing to Blaire Oaks in straight sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-19).
The Kewpies had an early 15-5 lead in the first set before the Falcons went on a 20-8 run to steal back the set.
Hickman enters the final regular-season game at 16-10-3 against Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.