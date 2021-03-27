INDIANAPOLIS — Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and third-seeded Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years with a 72-70 win over 15th-seeded Oral Roberts.
Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks (25-6) got their Pig Sooie swagger back, turning defensive stops into early offense opportunities and offensive rebounds into points. It came down to one final shot and Davis made it, sending Arkansas to the Elite Eight for the first time since the Nolan Richardson “40 Minutes of Hell” days.
The let-it-fly Golden Eagles (18-11) let history slip through their grasp. Within reach of becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, Oral Roberts stumbled with a series of turnovers and missed shots.
Max Abmas did his best to put the Golden Eagles in the Elite Eight for the first time in 47 years, scoring 25 points. His 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim.
Next up for the Razorbacks is top-seeded Baylor in what should be a fast-paced South Region final on Monday.
(12) Oregon State 65, (8) Loyola Chicago 58: Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and Oregon State kept its dream March going with a victory over Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Warith Alatishe added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (20-12), who were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 but ran roughshod through the conference tournament and have kept on winning on college basketball’s biggest stage.
They’re headed for their first Elite Eight since 1982 — one that was later vacated by the NCAA — and will play second-seeded Houston or No. 10 seed Syracuse on Monday night for a spot in the Beavers’ first Final Four since 1963. As a No. 12 seed, they’re tied for the lowest-seeded team to make the Elite Eight along with Missouri in 2002.
Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean could help Loyola (26-4) deal with the constantly changing defenses that Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers, who played with such poise and perfection in toppling top-seeded Illinois, wound up shooting 33% from the field and 5 of 23 from beyond the arc.
All-America forward Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 14 points. Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10 apiece, though both of them missed 3-pointers in the closing minutes as Loyola tried to mount a comeback.
(1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51: Baylor overcame frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a victory over Villanova.
Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012. The Bears will play Arkansas in the national quarterfinals.
The Bears (25-2) came in as the nation’s leading 3-point team, shooting 41.5%, but made only 3 of 19 in this one, unable to find room or get into a comfort zone against Villanova’s mix of 2-3 zone and man.
The game changed midway through the second half when Baylor all but abandoned what is normally its go-to shot — the 3. The Bears took a six-point lead with a 14-2 run during which not a single point came from outside the arc.
The Wildcats got 16 points from Jermaine Samuels, but only three from Caleb Daniels on 1-for-11 shooting. Villanova (18-7) came in without injured point guard Collin Gillespie and with a middling defense at best, but looked to be turning things around for a while. Saturday marked only the second time the high-powered Baylor offense was held under 65 points this season.
(2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46: Quentin Grimes scored 14 points as Houston beat Syracuse.
The Cougars (27-3) advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1984, their Phi Slama Jama days that featured Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
Syracuse (18-10) was led by Buddy Boeheim and Joseph Girard III’s 12 points each.