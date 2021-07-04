Bicentennial exhibit: Columbia's history documented in hundreds of photos and stories

Before Columbia became a thriving college town, it was known as Smithton, a small settlement near today’s corner of Garth Avenue and Ash Street.
The settlers were among the wealthiest land speculators in the country, who viewed Columbia as an investment opportunity.
Because of an insufficient water supply, two dozen families resettled near Flat Branch Creek in 1821, and the town became Columbia, seat of Boone County.
These events are highlighted in a bicentennial exhibit called “Columbia 1821 – 2021: The Birth and Evolution of College Town USA” in the Boone County History and Culture Center on Ponderosa Street. It continues until January 2022.
“I decided I wanted to do a timeline, and I took that and developed 110 different texts,” said Chris Campbell, the executive director of the center.
The exhibit wraps around the walls of the gallery, charting Columbia’s history in a timeline with photos, posters and artifacts. It measures 84 feet in length and includes 14 narratives that describe aspects of life in the evolution of the city.
Visitors can see how Columbia grew over 200 years through development and changes in higher education, advances in transportation and commerce and historical milestones like the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II.
Centerpieces include a Sears Model P Surrey from 1910, an authentic American flag from 1865, a telephone switchboard from the 1960s and a woman’s dress used in vaudeville productions from the ’20s.
A six-minute video plays throughout the day, assembled from postcards collected by former MU Chancellor Haskell Monroe. The postcards show the Missouri football team playing Kansas, for example, as well as restaurants and shops, Hinkson Creek and the old Farmer’s Day fair.
“I didn’t want this exhibit to be just dates and events and people that most of us already know about,” Campbell said.
Photos illustrate important landmarks, such as the Stewart Road Bridge and the M Theatre in 1905. The early 20th century saw the growth of entertainment in Columbia. In 1909, there were approximately 3,300 theater seats for a population of about 12,000.
Divided by decade, the exhibit highlights how the 1910s and ’20s signaled advances by women, for instance. Helen Guthrie Miller is featured as the first vice president of the National American Woman Suffrage, and Luella St. Clair Moss was the country’s second female college president and also the first female congressional nominee in 1922.
During that period, women promoted the right to vote by picketing Missouri’s General Assembly and organizing petitions and lectures. Their efforts paid off when Missouri became the 11th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on July 3, 1919.
The exhibit doesn’t shy away from the more shameful aspects of the city’s past. In 1923, James T. Scott was arrested on a charge of assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of an MU professor and was later hanged before getting a chance to plead his case.
Some three decades later, white leadership in Columbia used urban development dollars and questionable eminent domain provisions to demolish Black businesses and homes along Walnut Street.
Walking through the exhibit, you can learn how Columbia fared during the Great Depression. Although its healthy economy was rooted in education, insurance and publishing, residents still experienced unemployment and needed federal assistance.
With the aid of New Deal programs, the city built the National Guard Armory, a hangar at the municipal airport and several hospitals. The projects reduced unemployment and brought new workers to town.
Between 1945 and 1965, the city became a center for medicine, insurance and education in Missouri. That era saw increases in home building, placement of computers in local businesses and an influx of international students in the city’s colleges and universities.
The exhibit also highlights Columbia’s desegregation efforts. In 1954 after Brown V. Board of Education, Hickman High School began voluntary integration. In 1956, Eliot and Muriel Battle were recruited by Columbia Public Schools as educators, and they became vital to the integration of schools and housing in the city.
The exhibit also carries Columbia’s history into the present. Photos showcase former President Barack Obama’s visit in 2008 and students protesting racism and racial inequalities in 2015 after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. Another photo shows the MU football team after it threatened to boycott in a protest against the university president.
A small section is devoted to COVID-19 with masks, a donated journal and three rolls of toilet paper in a display case.
Campbell said it was important for the creators of the exhibit to include recent events.
“That’s all history,” he said. “COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, the student protests. These will all be as important and as fascinating 50 years from now.”
Visitors can see the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until January. Admission to visit the exhibit is free. For more information, visit boonehistory.org.