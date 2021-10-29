It is commonly said that sequels are nothing like the original. On Friday night, that rang true for Blair Oaks.
A week after their highly-contested, high-scoring affair against Osage in the final week of the regular season, the Falcons rebounded and shut out Osage 53-0 in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 playoffs.
The first quarter was characterized by heavy defensive pressure from both sides. However, as the minutes started to fade, Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair started finding holes in the Osage defense.
Hair, who was held to a career-low 76 passing yards in last week’s game, made a 31-yard connection with Dylan Herigon early in the second quarter. He found Herigon again just two minutes later for a 44-yard completion. Over the course of the evening, Hair racked up more than 150 yards in the air.
The Falcons led 36-0 at halftime and showed no signs of slowing down.
Osage was never quite able to get anything going. The team focused primarily on rushing, but the only player who was able to gain substantial yardage was senior quarterback Brockton McLaughlin, who ran for 60 yards on the final night of his career.
Blair Oaks head coach Ted LePage is navigating new territory this season, his first since he returned to the school in which he wasn’t the favorite in his district. However, you’d never know by the way he talks about his team.
“We’re going to be the underdogs going into Boonville," LePage said. "That’s gonna be so much fun.”
To defeat the Pirates at home and advance in the playoffs, however, will be a much taller order. Boonville beat Blair Oaks in September in a stunning 41-35 shootout, the first loss of the season for the defending state champions.
LePage’s only concern heading into preparation for next week is “who’s going to improve more.”
With Boonville’s 5-star recruit, D.J. Wesolak, not eligible to play this time around, the right amount of improvement for Blair Oaks might just be enough to avenge that loss and send the Falcons to the district championship game.