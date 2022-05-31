Blanche Bartle (Backer) Wise, 95, of Kingdom City passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was the oldest of three children, born on March 27, 1927, to the late Forrest Backer, Sr., and the late Eleanor (Todd) Backer.
Upon graduating from Fulton High school in 1945, Blanche began working as a bookkeeper at Callaway Hospital on Nichols Street. She soon accepted a similar position at the International Shoe factory, changing jobs because it was only 25 steps to her parents’ home (and lunch) on Fifth Street. On August 6, 1952, she married James Owen (J.O.) Wise, refusing a large wedding, because both her brothers were in the service during the Korean War, and “there wasn’t really anything to celebrate until everyone was safely back home.” So began a lifelong love affair with J.O.
Together, the two embarked on a family business, Wise Bros. They built a new house on the property and happily lived there the rest of their lives. Blanche was quick to point out the carpet in their home was so high quality that it remained all these years, showing no wear. Sadly, the lives within the house weren’t as immortal as the carpet, and Blanche joked that the toaster they received for a wedding gift finally played out two years ago after 70 years of daily service.
Blanche worked in the office at Wise Bros., with a keen eye for scanning ledgers for losses, marking them with red pencil and a handwritten admonishment down the margin to fix the problem. Many of those years were spent alongside her former childhood next-door neighbor, Elizabeth Kennett Wise, who also married into the Wise family. The two did bookkeeping together and occasionally pumped gas at the two stations alongside Old Highway 40 when everyone else was busy in the fields. But sometimes Blanche would wait until the men were out of sight, then flip over the “Closed” sign and head to Moberly with a friend to go dress shopping and drink a big cup of coffee. Blanche was even known to fill in during a pinch, driving a lawn mower or a grain truck, but usually only when no one could see her, and always with her gloves on and a kerchief over her hair. Blanche kept the same hair appointment in Fulton every single Friday since 1952, until COVID-19 halted her travels.
Until her death, Blanche maintained an active interest in Wise Bros. and the farm fields surrounding it. She was always ready to go “drive the square” with someone to scout the progress of the crops and to question anyone about the sale of a piece of farm equipment to verify it was sold for a profit. With a quick wit, a stern look when required, a big smile, a finger she would whip out when something needed straightening out, and the ability to say just the right words of encouragement when help was needed, Blanche, like her husband J.O., will be greatly missed by all at Wise Bros.
Blanche enjoyed playing the piano, church gatherings, card parties, and hat shopping with Elizabeth, but her true love was her family and the farm. Nothing gave her greater joy than hearing about or attending family happenings. In her 90s, Blanche discovered Facebook and looked forward to keeping up with her family and information about their lives. She loved being a part of decision making, “keeping a finger in this pie,” saying, “We always did things big and bored a hole with a big auger, and now it is my turn to teach you all how to keep a steady hand on the plow.”
Blanche was a wonderful caretaker of her own mother, Eleanor Todd Backer, as well as her aunt, Goldie Backer, until each of their deaths. Watching her care for them while growing up was an inspiration to the next generation, with Blanche’s niece, Sharon Backer, stepping up to lovingly care for Blanche in her final years. Blanche’s final wish was to remain until death in her own home, and like all things she set her mind to do during her 95 years of life, she did just that, on her own terms.
Blanche will be fondly remembered by her brother, Forrest Backer, Jr.; sister-in-law, Dorthye Backer; nephew, David Arnold Backer (Sarah); nieces, Laney Clemens (John), Sharon Backer, and Sandra Backer (Tim Cherry); great nephews, Matthias McCurren (Dayeni), Forrest McCurren (Margaret), Quinn McCurren, Harrison Backer (Elaine), Matthew Backer, and Daniel Backer; great nieces, Lydia Backer, Vivian Backer, and Charlotte Backer; and great-great nieces and nephews, Miriam Backer, Lewis Backer, and Sofia McCurren, who is on the way.
Along with her parents and husband, Blanche was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Arnold Backer; sister-in-law, Donna Backer, and nephew-in-law, Mike McCurren.
Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Bruce Williamson. Friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, c / o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
