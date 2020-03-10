With absentee ballots tallied, here are the unofficial Boone County presidential primary results, according to the Boone County clerk.

Boone County Presidential Primary Results: Republican Candidates

Candidate Boone County votes
Donald Trump 311
Bob Ely 1
Bill Weld 6
Joe Walsh 3
Matthew Matern 1
Uncommitted 12

Boone County Presidential Primary Results: Democratic Candidates

Candidate Boone County votes
Joe Biden 459
Bernie Sanders 322
Amy Klobuchar 60
Tom Steyer 2
Tulsi Gabbard 7
Leonard Steinman II 1
Cory Booker 1
Elizabeth Warren 142
Pete Buttigieg 49
Velma Steinman 0
Henry Hewes 1
Andrew Yang 2
Roque De La Fuente 0
John Delaney 1
Julian Castro 0
Deval Patrick 0
Marianne Williamson 0
Michael Bennet 0
Michael Bloomberg 104
Steve Burke 0
Bobby Wells 0
William "Bill" Haas 0
Uncommitted 2

Boone County Presidential Primary Results: Third Party Candidates

Candidate Party Boone County votes
Jacob Hornberger Libertarian 2
Howie Hawkins Green 0
Dario Hunter Green 0
David Rolde Green 0
Don Grundmann Constitution 0
Don Blankenship Constitution 1
