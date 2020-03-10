When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.
Stay informed
We'll send headlines straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Innovations in Agriculture
This Missourian special section explores the latest innovations in agriculture around Missouri. Read more here or pick up a copy of the print edition at an MU Extension office.
Are we missing something? Share tips, news releases and anything else you think we need to know.
WASHED AWAY: Dispatches from the Missouri River floodplains
In the wake of floods along the Missouri River, a special project by the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and KOMU newsrooms explored the consequences of flooding and talked to communities struggling to move forward.