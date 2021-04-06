CHICAGO — Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Tuesday night to stop a three-game slide.
Peralta (1-0) struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago’s only hit of the game.
Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center. Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw’s first homer of the season.
Omar Narvaez added a solo drive in the fourth. He also went deep during the Brewers’ 5-3 loss to the Cubs on Monday night.
Both benches emptied when Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger hit Willson Contreras with a pitch to lead off the Cubs’ half of the ninth. Contreras, who was beaned in the helmet on Monday, started yelling and walking toward the mound, but was steered to first base by teammates.
The teams milled around briefly on the left side of the diamond, but quickly returned to their dugouts.
Tigers 4, Twins 3 (10): In Detroit, Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The rookie entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner, stayed in to the play the outfield and ended it with a hit to right off Hansel Robles (0-1).
Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit.
Gregory Soto (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Detroit, and the Tigers scored in their half of the 10th.
Harold Castro began the frame on second base as the automatic runners and advanced to third on Jeimer Candelario’s groundout. Robles struck out Wilson Ramos and intentionally walked Robbie Grossman before Baddoo came up.
The Twins had runners on first and third with nobody out in the 10th, but Soto struck out Max Kepler, and Buxton followed with a grounder to third. Candelario threw home in time to get Jorge Polanco — the second Minnesota hitter thrown out at home on the day.
Soto then struck out pinch-hitter Andrelton Simmons.
Casey Mize allowed a run and four hits in four innings for the Tigers, and Minnesota starter J.A. Happ allowed a run and three hits in four innings.
Reds 14, Pirates 1: In Cincinnati, Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the Pittsburgh Pirates for their fourth straight victory.
Rookie Jonathan India had three hits and four RBIs in Cincinnati’s latest offensive outburst. Tucker Barnhart and Nick Senzel also had three hits apiece.
Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings in his first start of the year. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one.
Miley was limited to six appearances last season due to two separate stints on the injured list and battled a hamstring issue during spring training.
Naquin got the scoring started by launching Trevor Cahill’s fourth pitch of the game an estimated 454 feet for his first career leadoff homer.
Naquin connected again in the second, making it 5-0 with a three-run shot. It was his third career multihomer game.
Naquin’s seven RBIs were the most by a Reds batter since Scooter Gennett had four homers and 10 RBIs on June 6, 2017, against the Cardinals.
Cahill (0-1), who signed a one-year deal late in spring training, was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in four innings in his Pirates debut.
Mike Moustakas had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Reds to a season-high 17 hits.
Phillip Evans homered for Pittsburgh in the seventh. The utilityman also pitched a perfect eighth.
Nationals 6, Braves 5: In Washington, Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves after waiting five days to start their season.
Lefty reliever Will Smith entered for the ninth and promptly gave up a single to new leadoff hitter Victor Robles, then hit Trea Turner with a pitch. That brought up Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion who went into this pivotal at-bat 0 for 4 on Tuesday.
But Soto delivered a line drive to center field, then tossed his red helmet high in the air before being mobbed by teammates who sprinted from the home dugout to meet him near second base, jumping and shouting and dousing him with water.
Chants of “MVP!” rang out from an announced crowd of 4,801 — the first spectators allowed at Nationals Park since Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.
The game did not start auspiciously for the Nationals.
Max Scherzer’s first pitch of 2021 was hammered by Ronald Acuña Jr. for the first of four homers the Braves hit off the three-time Cy Young Award winner.
Two batters after Acuña drove a fastball out to left, admiring it for a bit before chucking his bat, Freddie Freeman took a curveball deep to right to make it 2-0. Dansby Swanson homered leading off the second, and Acuña connected with a slider to open the third.
All of 39 pitches in, and the Braves had scored four runs off Scherzer — all via homers.
That was one more run through 10 batters Tuesday than the reigning NL East champion Braves managed to score in three full games combined while getting swept at Philadelphia to begin their season.
Now Atlanta is 0-4; Washington is 1-0.
Because of a COVID-19 outbreak — four players tested positive; seven were forced into quarantine after potentially being exposed — Washington’s first four scheduled games were scrapped, including three at home against the Mets, followed by Monday against the Braves.
So after everyone else in the majors already had competed, and with a roster missing several key parts, Washington manager Dave Martinez grabbed a microphone a little past 4 p.m. on a sunny day and yelled: “Nationals fans! Welcome back! And welcome home! Let’s play ball!”
Astros 4, Angels 2: In Anaheim, California, Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros split a short series against the AL West rival Los Angeles Angels.
Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Díaz hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Astros, who went an impressive 5-1 on their six-game road trip to start the season amid the incessant booing and jeering they’ll hear indefinitely as fans react to their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
After starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Dylan Bundy traded strong innings early, Yordan Álvarez singled in the ninth off new Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (1-1).
Correa then drove a liner off the low video board above the right field wall at Angel Stadium for his first homer of the season.
Mike Trout hit a 464-foot homer in the first inning and Shohei Ohtani had two hits, but the Angels dropped to 4-2 and failed to match the best six-game start in franchise history.
Ryan Pressly (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Houston, getting Justin Upton to ground into a game-ending double play.
Angels fans again serenaded the Astros’ veterans with choruses of boos, showing most baseball fans’ anger over Houston’s sign-stealing scandal in 2017 and 2018. Although nobody threw a trash can onto the Angel Stadium field as they did twice Monday night in the series opener, the day crowd included a fan in a full-size Oscar the Grouch costume.
Mets 8, Phillies 4: In Philadelphia, Marcus Stroman tossed six sharp innings in his first start since 2019, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso each hit a two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies for their first win of the season.
Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer for Philadelphia, which sought its first 5-0 start since 1915.
After sitting out last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Stroman (1-0) didn’t miss a step. He allowed one run and three hits before giving way to a bullpen that wasted Jacob deGrom’s masterful performance a night earlier.
Phillies starter Chase Anderson (0-1) permitted two runs and two hits over five innings in his first start with his new team. Vince Velasquez struck out the side in the sixth but walked four batters in the seventh. All four scored as the Mets extended their lead to 6-1.
The Mets opened their season Monday after a three-game series at Washington was postponed because of a coronavirus breakout among the Nationals.
Red Sox 6, Rays 5 (12): In Boston, Randy Arozarena misplayed J.D. Martinez’s fly ball into a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays were in line for the win before Christian Vázquez belted Diego Castillo’s 0-2 pitch over the Green Monster for a tying homer leading off the ninth.
Martinez had an RBI double in the eighth for the Red Sox, who won their second straight after an 0-3 start.
Manuel Margot hit a two-run single for the Rays, who wasted a strong six-inning effort by starter Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay lost the series opener 11-2 on Monday night and has dropped three in a row.
With runners on second and third after a wild pitch by Ryan Thompson (1-1), Martinez hit a fly ball to right. Arozarena twisted around and made a dive back toward the wall as the ball fell over his head for the game-winning hit.
Phillips Valdez (1-0) got the victory.
Yankees 7, Orioles 2: In New York, Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining the New York Yankees, overwhelming the Baltimore Orioles for his first win this season.
Cole (1-0) allowed four hits, three of them singles, in the type of the performance that showed why the Yankees made him baseball’s highest-paid pitcher in December 2019 with a $324 million, nine-year contract.
Jay Bruce backed him with his first Yankees home run, a solo shot in the second off Dean Kremer (0-1), and Aaron Judge added a three-run homer in the eighth.
New York has won a team-record 12 straight home games against the Orioles since May 2019, outscoring Baltimore 76-28. It moved above .500 for first time this year at 3-2.
Bruce led off the second with a Bronx special into the right-field short porch that traveled just 354 feet. New York’s first baseman while Luke Voit recovers from knee surgery, Bruce was moved up to No. 3 in the batting order in place of slumping center fielder Aaron Hicks, who got the night off.
Bruce saved a run in the first, throwing out speedy Cedric Mullins trying to score from third on Anthony Santander’s one-hopper with the infield in.
Kremer allowed three runs, five hits and four walks in three-plus innings.
Orioles pitchers struggled with control for the second straight night. They have walked 12 in the series.
Adam Plutko, who was teammates with Cole and Trevor Bauer at UCLA in 2011, gave up DJ LeMahieu’s run-scoring double-play grounder and Judge’s RBI single. Giancarlo Stanton added an RBI double in the seventh off Tyler Wells, and Judge went deep against Wade LeBlanc.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4: In Arlington, Texas, Nate Lowe homered twice and padded his franchise record for RBIs to start the season with four more, leading the Texas Rangers to a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lowe was the first Texas player to go deep in front of the home fans at Globe Life Field, lining a two-run shot into the Toronto bullpen in left-center field for a 2-1 lead in the first inning.
Ronald Guzman and Jonah Heim also went deep for the Rangers in their first four-homer game in their year-old ballpark. It was also the first six-homer game in the regular season, with Toronto’s Bo Bichette connecting twice.
There were 18,585 fans a day after the Rangers welcomed 38,238 for their home opener, becoming the first major American pro sports team to fill a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown of sports more than a year ago. Texas opened the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium last season, when fans weren’t allowed in during the regular season.
Lowe’s third homer of the season was a two-run drive to center in the third. His 14 RBIs through five games are the most in franchise history and the most in the majors since Chris Davis had 17 for Baltimore in the first five games of 2013.
Dane Dunning (1-0) retired his last 10 batters in his Texas debut, allowing Bichette’s first-inning solo homer while striking out six in five innings.