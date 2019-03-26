When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
Boomtown 2019: How to live your best life in Columbia over 50
Columbia makes repeated appearances on lists ranking cities as good places to live. It is perhaps an even better place to mature and retire. A strong health-care network, reasonable housing prices, a vibrant, engaged community and an appealing downtown help create an attractive location for all generations, but especially for those over 50. Read more stories.