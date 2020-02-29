Conference held in response to rise in youth violence
The Boone County Children’s Services Board will host a March 12 conference in response to recent increases in youth violence.
The goal is to help start community actions planning around the issues of youth violence, according to a news release from the Boone County commissioners.
Voices for Collective Impact: Youth Violence Prevention will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 Ninth St. Open registration is available online until March 4.
The conference will bring in local experts to lead discussions on crime data, trauma issues and problems surrounding youth homicide, according to the release. Attendees will network and learn about evidence-based treatments and developing community goals aimed at solving issues surrounding youth violence.
Targeted funding opportunities will be offered at the end of the event, the release said.
Leigh Spence, a member of the Boone County Children’s Services Board and the chairperson for the event, said in the release, “I am thrilled to see our community come together around the issue of youth violence prevention. This is a topic that touches everyone and affects our county in many ways.”
More information is available at the Boone County community services website.
— David Kitchin
One dead after pedestrian crash Friday morning
One man died following a pedestrian crash Friday morning on Paris Road.
Hunter Sadler, 23, was crossing Paris Road around 3:25 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Stephanie Roberts, 33, according to a release by the Columbia Police Department. Sadler was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Roberts was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and involuntary manslaughter. Neither Roberts nor her passenger, Sundiala Moody, 35, were wearing seat belts, according to the release. Both sustained minor injuries.
Prior to the crash, Sadler had been involved in “a separate single vehicle crash” in the 6000 block of Paris Road, according to the release. Sadler then walked to the 5400 block, where he was hit by Roberts.
Sadler’s death follows a sharp increase in pedestrian deaths in 2019. Last year, seven pedestrians were killed in Columbia, the highest number in over 15 years, according to previous Missourian reporting and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing, but no further information is available at this time.
— Grace Nieland